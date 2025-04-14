Africa

More Sudanese refugees fleeing as far as Europe: UN refugee agency

14 April 2025 - 11:40 By Reuters
Some 12-million people have been displaced by the two-year conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF that has fuelled what UN officials call the world's most devastating aid crisis. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Over a thousand Sudanese refugees have reached or attempted to reach Europe in early 2025, the UN refugee agency said on Friday, citing growing desperation in part due to reduced aid in the region.

Some 12-million people have been displaced by the two-year conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has fuelled what UN officials call the world's most devastating aid crisis.

While some have recently returned home to Khartoum, millions of others in neighbouring countries like Egypt and Chad face tough choices as services for refugees are being cut, including by the US as part of an aid review.

Olga Sarrado, UN refugee agency spokesperson, told a press briefing in Geneva that some 484 Sudanese had arrived in Europe in January and February, up 38% from the same period last year.

Around 937 others were rescued or intercepted at sea and returned to Libya — more than double last year's figures for the same period, she added.

"As humanitarian aid crumbles and if the war does not abate, many more will have little choice than to join them," she said.

Migrant deaths hit a record last year, the UN migration agency said, with many perishing on the Mediterranean crossing which is one of the world's most dangerous.

MORE:

WATCH | UAE fuels Darfur genocide, Sudan tells World Court

Sudan told the International Court of Justice on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates was violating the Genocide Convention by supporting ...
2 days ago

Red Cross concerned by drone attacks on critical infrastructure in Sudan

The Red Cross raised alarm on Thursday at the growing use of drone attacks by warring parties on hospitals, electricity and water infrastructure in ...
2 days ago

As Sudan’s army retakes ground, some displaced residents return to ravaged capital

The morning sun cast long shadows as Abdulilah Mohamed, an elderly resident of the Shambat neighbourhood in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, returned ...
6 days ago

Sudan's RSF say they downed an army plane in Darfur

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they downed an Antonov military plane belonging to the Sudanese army on Thursday in northern Darfur.
1 week ago

Sudan's paramilitary RSF chief Dagalo says war with army is not over

Army chief al-Burhan vows no forgiveness for RSF, extends control over capital.
2 weeks ago
