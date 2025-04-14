Africa

Tanzania opposition party disqualified from polls, says election commission

14 April 2025 - 14:02 By Reuters
Supporters of Tanzanian opposition leader and former Chadema party presidential candidate Tundu Lissu chant slogans outside the Kisutu resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 10 2025. Lissu was charged with treason last week.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema has been disqualified from elections due later this year, a senior election commission official said on Saturday, days after the party's leader was charged with treason for allegedly seeking to disrupt the vote.

Ramadhani Kailima, director of elections at the Independent National Elections Commission, said Chadema had failed to sign a code of conduct document due on Saturday, thereby nullifying its participation in the presidential and parliamentary elections expected to take place in October.

"Any party that did not sign the code of conduct will not participate in the general election," he said, adding that the ban would also cover all by-elections until 2030.

Chadema leader Tundu Lissu, a former presidential candidate, was charged with treason on Thursday. The decision to disqualify his party will intensify scrutiny of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's record on rights as she seeks re-election.

Rights campaigners and opposition parties have accused Hassan's government of a growing crackdown on political opponents, citing a string of unexplained abductions and killings. The government has denied the allegations and has opened an investigation into reported abductions.

Tanzania court charges opposition party leader Tundu Lissu with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that ...
News
3 days ago

Hassan's party Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has said in the past that the government respects human rights and has denied any involvement in human rights violations.

Chadema did not immediately comment on the election commission's decision. Earlier on Saturday, the party said it would not participate in the election code of conduct signing ceremony, as part of a push it is making for reforms.

Prosecutors accused Lissu on Thursday of calling on the public to launch a rebellion and prevent the election from taking place. He was not allowed to enter a plea on the treason charge, which carries a death penalty.

Chadema had previously threatened to boycott the elections unless significant reforms are made to an electoral process it says favours the ruling party.

