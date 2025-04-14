Africa

Zambia to resume work on power line link to Tanzania: World Bank official

14 April 2025 - 10:51 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zambia will resume construction of a power line linking it to East Africa, creating one of the largest energy markets in the world, says a World Bank official. File photo.
Zambia will resume construction of a power line linking it to East Africa, creating one of the largest energy markets in the world, says a World Bank official. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya

Zambia will resume construction of a power line linking it to East Africa, creating one of the largest energy markets in the world, a senior World Bank official said on Friday.

Work on the Zambia–Tanzania Interconnector Project is set to resume this month, with estimated completion in 2028, Achim Fock, country manager for Zambia at the World Bank, said on Friday during a signing ceremony.

The $320m (R6.04bn) project to connect Zambia and Tanzania's power supplies is being financed by the World Bank, the EU and UK.

The cost of the remaining work is $298m (R5.63bn), of which a World Bank grant will cover $245m (R4.63bn), acting finance minister Chipoka Mulenga said at the same event.

The project was first floated more than a decade ago but has been stalled for various reasons, most recently due to Covid-19, as well as concerns over Zambia's debt default in late 2020.

Zambia struck a deal with bondholders last year and is seen as a test case for a debt rework under the Common Framework, a G20 platform to bring together big creditors like China and the group of established creditor nations known as the Paris Club.

Fock said an integrated market connecting the Southern and East African power pools would help lower electricity costs and increase energy security, and create new opportunities for trade and investment in the power sector across Africa.

READ MORE:

US tariffs an opportunity to consider diversifying export markets

The announcement by President Donald Trump of a 30% import tariff against South Africa is undoubtedly a big blow, particularly to the automotive and ...
Business Times
1 day ago

New bank will help boost African fossil fuels

African Energy Bank is being launched in Nigeria to help the continent exploit its oil and gas reserves and meet its electricity deficit
Business Times
1 day ago

Tanzania court charges opposition party leader Tundu Lissu with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that ...
News
3 days ago

Will Africa’s young voters continue to punish incumbents at the ballot box in 2025? We are about to find out

Gabon is the first election to take place in Africa in 2025, to be followed by contests in Ivory Coast, Malawi, Guinea, Central African Republic, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

US committed to funding Angola's Lobito rail corridor despite spending cuts, diplomat says

The US remains committed to funding the Lobito rail corridor, a project to help transport critical minerals from the central African copperbelt to ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues ... South Africa
  2. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World
  3. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa
  4. Woman arrested in connection with murder inside Cape Town court building South Africa
  5. Body cameras to prevent bribery and drones to stop border jumpers Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

UNICEF says rape, sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Congo | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep87 | Hyundai H1, Suzuki Celerio, VW Beetle, Volvo XC90, Nissan ...