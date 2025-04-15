Moroccan payment solutions firm HPS plans to spur growth with the acquisition of a fintech firm before 2027, the company's CEO said on Monday.
Casablanca-listed HPS operates in 95 countries and posted 2024 revenue of 1.267-billion dirhams (R2.59bn), up 6.4%.
Last December, it bought Dublin-based CR2, a digital banking and payment software developer.
The company is considering the acquisition of a financial technology firm that can bring added value in technology, including in artificial intelligence, CEO Abdeslam Alaoui Smaili told Reuters on the sidelines of Gitex Africa, a tech event in Marrakech. He did not elaborate.
In 2024, the company concluded 1.1-billion dirhams (R2.25bn) in total contract value, up 386%.
Morocco's HPS plans fintech acquisition before 2027, says CEO
Image: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Moroccan payment solutions firm HPS plans to spur growth with the acquisition of a fintech firm before 2027, the company's CEO said on Monday.
Casablanca-listed HPS operates in 95 countries and posted 2024 revenue of 1.267-billion dirhams (R2.59bn), up 6.4%.
Last December, it bought Dublin-based CR2, a digital banking and payment software developer.
The company is considering the acquisition of a financial technology firm that can bring added value in technology, including in artificial intelligence, CEO Abdeslam Alaoui Smaili told Reuters on the sidelines of Gitex Africa, a tech event in Marrakech. He did not elaborate.
In 2024, the company concluded 1.1-billion dirhams (R2.25bn) in total contract value, up 386%.
Moroccan proposal should be sole basis for Western Sahara talks, says US
Nearly half of HPS's revenue comes from Africa, followed by Europe and the Middle East. HPS expanded to Australia last year and to Canada in 2023.
HPS seeks to build on its existing investments before expanding to Latin America, Alaoui Smaili said.
The firm, which runs the national payment switch in Morocco, sees moves by African central banks to legalise digital currencies — known as central bank digital currencies — as "an opportunity to increase digital payments and reduce the circulation of cash," he said.
For HPS systems, a CBDC will be "an additional currency to add in a transaction ... or an additional volume to manage," he said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
French loan to help Morocco buy 18 fast trains ahead of 2030 World Cup
Opportunity awaits South African banks in a changing African landscape
Maroc Telecom appoints former finance minister as chair
Morocco foils attacks by cell loyal to Islamic State
Morocco plans 990MW gas power plant worth $420m in north
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos