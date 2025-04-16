Africa

Protests in Tunisian town after three students die in school wall collapse

16 April 2025 - 13:50 By Tarek Amara
Three students died on Monday following a school wall collapse in the central Tunisian town of Mazzouna, provoking widespread anger and protests. Stock image.
Three students died on Monday following a school wall collapse in the central Tunisian town of Mazzouna, provoking widespread anger and protests.
Image: 123RF/ENRIQUE RAMOS LOPEZ

Hundreds of Tunisians protested on Tuesday, demanding accountability, after three students died on Monday following a school wall collapse in the central town of Mazzouna, an incident that provoked widespread anger and accusations of negligence against officials.

The collapse of a dilapidated wall led to the death of three teenaged students preparing for their baccalaureate exams, and two others were seriously injured, the Civil Defense said.

For demonstrators, the tragedy reflects the deterioration of public service in Tunisia and the neglect of maintenance of the country's aging infrastructure, amid a worsening economic and social crisis.

Witnesses said protesters burned wheels, blocked roads and smashed a government vehicle. All shops and schools in the area were closed.

Protesters gathered near the National Guard headquarters in Mazzouna town, shouting slogans against social marginalisation and demanding the dismissal of officials.

In Tunis, hundreds of young people also protested, raising anti-government slogans and demanding the government's resignation, in a show of solidarity with the victims of the accident.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident. A judicial spokesperson said the school principal has been arrested.

