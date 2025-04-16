Africa

Tanzania opposition party Chadema calls election ban unconstitutional

16 April 2025 - 11:50 By Reuters
Supporters of Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate of Chadema party Tundu Lissu chant slogans outside the Kisutu resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Tuesday its disqualification from elections due later this year was unconstitutional, days after its leader was arrested and charged with treason.

Chadema failed to sign an election code of conduct document, making it ineligible to contest the presidential and parliamentary polls expected in October, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Saturday.

Party leader Tundu Lissu, who survived being shot 16 times in 2017, was charged with treason last week over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to launch a rebellion and disrupt the election.

By charging Lissu with a capital offence and banning his party from contesting the elections, the government is likely to draw further scrutiny to its rights record.

"A constitutional right cannot be taken away by a code of conduct created by the National Electoral Commission," said Rugemeleza Nshala, Chadema's chief attorney.

