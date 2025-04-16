West Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil said on Tuesday it would sell its assets in Kenya to Gulf Energy for at least $120m (R2.27bn) as it works to reduce its debt.
Tullow will get three $40m (R756.3m) payments, be entitled to royalty payments and have the right to 30% participation in potential future development phases at no cost, it said in a statement.
The company's Kenyan oilfields have not been brought into full production as any export route would require building hundreds of miles of a heated pipeline to the coast. It recorded a $145m (R2.74bn) write-off on these operations last year.
In May 2023 the UK-listed company became the sole owner of the Lokichar oilfield after its license partners TotalEnergies and Africa Oil Corp withdrew and sale talks with Indian state-run companies did not result in a deal.
Last month Tullow agreed to sell its working interests in Gabon for $300m (R5.67bn) in cash.
It had net debt of around $1.5bn (R28.36bn) at the end of last year. The company had a market capitalisation of around $255m (R4.82bn) as of Tuesday.
UK's Tullow Oil to sell Kenya assets for at least $120m
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner
West Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil said on Tuesday it would sell its assets in Kenya to Gulf Energy for at least $120m (R2.27bn) as it works to reduce its debt.
Tullow will get three $40m (R756.3m) payments, be entitled to royalty payments and have the right to 30% participation in potential future development phases at no cost, it said in a statement.
The company's Kenyan oilfields have not been brought into full production as any export route would require building hundreds of miles of a heated pipeline to the coast. It recorded a $145m (R2.74bn) write-off on these operations last year.
In May 2023 the UK-listed company became the sole owner of the Lokichar oilfield after its license partners TotalEnergies and Africa Oil Corp withdrew and sale talks with Indian state-run companies did not result in a deal.
Last month Tullow agreed to sell its working interests in Gabon for $300m (R5.67bn) in cash.
It had net debt of around $1.5bn (R28.36bn) at the end of last year. The company had a market capitalisation of around $255m (R4.82bn) as of Tuesday.
READ MORE:
Kenyan agents bust plot to smuggle giant ants for sale to foreign insect lovers
Oando pipelines in Nigeria's oil-rich Bayelsa state hit by sabotage attacks
Kenya pivots to China, away from France for R28bn highway deal
Oil-tarred Ogoniland: now Nigeria wants to drill anew
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos