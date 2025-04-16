Africa

US state department OKs potential sale of Stinger Block I Missiles to Morocco

16 April 2025 - 11:10 By Jasper Ward
The US department of state has approved the potential sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco, the Pentagon says.
The US department of state has approved the potential sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco, the Pentagon says. File photo.
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA

The US department of state has approved the potential sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco for $825m (R15.59bn), the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor is RTX Corporation.

Reuters

