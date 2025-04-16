The US department of state has approved the potential sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco for $825m (R15.59bn), the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor is RTX Corporation.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
US state department OKs potential sale of Stinger Block I Missiles to Morocco
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA
The US department of state has approved the potential sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco for $825m (R15.59bn), the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor is RTX Corporation.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Morocco's HPS plans fintech acquisition before 2027, says CEO
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital, patients evacuated
Moroccan proposal should be sole basis for Western Sahara talks, says US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos