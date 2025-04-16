Africa

WATCH | France to expel 12 Algerian agents, recall ambassador

16 April 2025 - 11:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Algerian flag flies outside the Algerian embassy in Paris, France, on April 16 2025.
The Algerian flag flies outside the Algerian embassy in Paris, France, on April 16 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France will expel 12 agents serving in the Algerian consular and diplomatic network in France and will recall its ambassador to Algiers for consultations, the French presidency said on Tuesday.

The move comes after Algeria protested France's detention of an Algerian consular agent suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an Algerian opposition activist.

France later said Algeria had expelled 12 of its diplomatic staff.

France's relations with Algeria, a former colony, have long been complicated but took a turn for the worse last year when President Emmanuel Macron supported Morocco's position over that of Algeria over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Only last week, foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot had said that ties between the two countries were returning to normal

READ MORE:

France says Algeria threatening to expel diplomatic staff

France said on Monday that Algeria had threatened to expel 12 of its diplomatic staff and that it would take immediate reprisals should that occur in ...
News
2 days ago

Algeria protests France's detention of Algerian consular agent

Algeria protested on Saturday against France's detention of an Algerian consular agent over an alleged kidnapping of an Algerian citizen in France, ...
News
3 days ago

Algeria and Mali ban flights amid escalating diplomatic crisis

Algeria and Mali banned flights to and from each other's airspace, their governments said on Monday, amid an escalating diplomatic crisis.
News
5 days ago

Mali accuses Algeria of shooting down surveillance drone, recalls ambassador

Mali accused neighbouring Algeria of shooting down one of its surveillance drones near their shared border in a statement read out by the security ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for healthcare worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcoming Setbacks & Building Confidence for our Champions League Clash | The ...
EU, Britain boost aid for Sudan as UN warns of weaponized rape | Reuters