Africa

Former Mauritius finance minister Padayachy granted bail in fraud case

17 April 2025 - 09:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Mauritius finance minister Renganaden Padayachy. File photo.
Former Mauritius finance minister Renganaden Padayachy. File photo.
Image: John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

A court in Mauritius has granted bail to a former finance minister charged with fraud over alleged embezzlement at a state-owned company, his lawyer and the financial crimes commission said on Monday.

Renganaden Padayachy and former central bank governor Harvesh Seegolam were arrested and charged last week over the reported embezzlement of 300-million Mauritius rupees (R125.52m) from the Mauritius Investment Corporation, set up to help companies deal with impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Padayachy and Seegolam have both denied wrongdoing. Seegolam was freed on bail last week.

On Monday the court granted Padayachy bail after the financial crimes commission said it did not oppose his release, a commission spokesperson said.

Raouf Gulbul, Padayachy's lawyer, welcomed the court's decision.

"He [Padayachy] will be ... present for any further interrogation," he told reporters.

The government of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who won power in a November election, has accused the previous administration under which the two former officials served of falsifying data on economic growth, the budget deficit and public debt for years

READ MORE:

Former Mauritius prime minister arrested, says financial crimes commission

Former Mauritius prime inister Pravind Jugnauth has been arrested and is facing money laundering charges, the state-run financial crimes commission ...
News
1 month ago

Mauritius issues arrest order for former finance minister

Mauritius has issued an arrest order for its former finance minister, Renganaden Padayachy, in relation to a probe into alleged embezzlement, a ...
News
3 months ago

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam: Previous government misstated GDP and public debt

Mauritius' previous government falsified the country's gross domestic product, budget deficit and public debt figures for years, its new prime ...
News
4 months ago

Navin Ramgoolam sworn in as PM of Mauritius after election rout

Veteran politician says the country voted with rage, and he intends to transform it.
News
5 months ago

Mauritius opposition win 62.6% of votes, election commission says

The contenders all promised to tackle a cost of living crisis affecting the country of about 1.3-million people.
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

Putin Stunned By Elon Musk's Mars Obsession; 'Rare Man Living In U.S.' | Watch ...
Kenyan farmers share seeds to fight hunger, climate change | REUTERS