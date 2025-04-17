Africa

No final agreement at London Sudan conference with Arab powers at odds

17 April 2025 - 11:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People gather to protest against the conflict in Sudan on the two-year anniversary of the conflict, as the London Sudan conference takes place in London on April 15 2025.
People gather to protest against the conflict in Sudan on the two-year anniversary of the conflict, as the London Sudan conference takes place in London on April 15 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

A top Emirati diplomat said the Gulf state was disappointed at the failure of a London conference this week to find consensus on ending the two-year war in Sudan, as sources blamed differences between Arab states.

Both Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have drawn on the support of countries in the region, making them key to efforts to end the conflict, which has displaced 13-million people and spread disease and hunger among those remaining.

At a London-hosted meeting on Tuesday, however, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia disagreed on issues surrounding Sudan's governance, four sources told Reuters.

"There was a clear call from us that we needed unity around, you know, an urgent need first and foremost that Sudan should transition to a independent civilian-led government," said Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister for political affairs at the UAE's ministry of foreign affairs.

"And that's why ... we were very disappointed that despite the gravity of the situation and the UK's efforts, we were unable to agree on a joint communique yesterday."

WATCH | EU, UK boost aid for Sudan at London conference

The European Union and Britain pledged on Tuesday to increase aid for Sudan, at a conference in London marking the second anniversary of a conflict ...
News
1 day ago

Sudan had protested the inclusion of countries including the UAE which it has accused of supporting the RSF including this month at the International Court of Justice, accusations the UAE denies.

The summit also included Egypt, which maintains close ties to the Sudanese army, which has run Sudan since a coup in 2021, as well as Saudi Arabia, which has hosted rounds of failed peace talks.

Two Egyptian security sources said that disagreements were over the insistence by some of the presence of a civilian-led government in Sudan versus a path to end the war and leaving the issue of governance to the Sudanese to decide later on.

But one diplomat present at the talks said the disagreement stemmed from language on state institutions.

Egypt argued for language rejected by others including the UAE as it was seen as legitimising the army regime, while Saudi Arabia supported Egypt's efforts, the source added.

Britain boosts aid for victims of Sudan conflict at conference

Britain said on Tuesday it would provide £120m more in aid to people in Sudan, which it said faces the worst humanitarian crisis on record, as it ...
News
2 days ago

Saudi Arabia's government communications office and the spokesman for the Egyptian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The open disagreement between the Arab powers ultimately doomed the communique, the diplomatic source said, and created a further roadblock for future peace efforts.

The disagreements came amid the backdrop of efforts by the RSF to install a parallel government, which it says will represent all of Sudan. Such a government, however, is unlikely to gain wide approval.

The army and RSF had ruled Sudan together since ousting civilians in 2021, before falling out in April 2023 over plans to integrate their forces.

Though the RSF quickly took over swathes of Sudan during the first half of the war, the army has in recent months regained most of central Sudan. The RSF is consolidating its control of the Darfur region in the west, including in recent days during devastating raids of the Zamzam displacement camp which have drawn widespread criticism.

MORE:

US condemns Sudan's RSF for attacks on civilians, calls for accountability

The Trump administration on Tuesday condemned attacks by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces on civilians in North Darfur and called for parties in the ...
News
22 hours ago

Trump administration proposes scrapping UN peacekeeping funding

The White House budget office has proposed eliminating funding for UN peacekeeping missions, citing failures by operations in Mali, Lebanon and the ...
News
1 day ago

Rape used systematically as weapon of war in Sudan, UN agency warns

Rape is being used systematically as a weapon of war in Sudan, a UN agency warned on Tuesday, as the conflict marks its second year.
News
1 day ago

Up to 400,000 displaced from Darfur camp after Sudan RSF takeover, UN agency says

Between 60,000 and 80,000 households, or up to 400,000 people, have been displaced from Sudan's Zamzam camp in North Darfur after it was taken over ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | UAE fuels Darfur genocide, Sudan tells World Court

Sudan told the International Court of Justice on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates was violating the Genocide Convention by supporting ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

Putin Stunned By Elon Musk's Mars Obsession; 'Rare Man Living In U.S.' | Watch ...
Kenyan farmers share seeds to fight hunger, climate change | REUTERS