Africa

Rwanda to allow Sadc troops in DRC passage to Tanzania, say sources

18 April 2025 - 13:13 By Sonia Rolley
Rwandan security officers escort members of the Armed Forces of the DRC who surrendered in Goma on January 27 2025. File photo.
Image: JEAN BIZIMANA/REUTERS

Rwanda has agreed to allow troops deployed by the Southern Africa bloc to fight rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to evacuate from the rebel-held city of Goma through its territory to Tanzania, three diplomatic sources said on Friday.

The 16-member Southern African Development Community (Sadc) said in mid-March it had terminated the mandate and would begin a phased withdrawal of its force, known as SAMIDRC, from DRC.

The three diplomats, with knowledge of the ongoing talks between Rwanda and Sadc, confirmed that Rwanda had accepted a request for the force's troops to pass through the country by land.

Two of the diplomats added they have been informed that the regional force's weapons will be sealed for security reasons but will leave Rwandan territory with the troops.

Trump administration proposes scrapping UN peacekeeping funding

The White House budget office has proposed eliminating funding for UN peacekeeping missions, citing failures by operations in Mali, Lebanon and the ...
News
2 days ago

There was no immediate response from Sadc nor from spokespeople for the DRC and Rwandan governments when asked for comment.

Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, the head of the SANDF, said on SABC television on Thursday that a technical team was in Tanzania working on the finer details of their troop withdrawal.

SAMIDRC was sent to assist Kinshasa's fight against rebel groups in DRC's war-ravaged eastern borderlands in December 2023.

M23 have seized east DRC's two biggest cities since January in an escalation of a long-running conflict rooted in the spillover into DRC of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of Congo's vast mineral resources.

Reuters

Trump supporter Prince reaches deal with DRC to secure mineral wealth

Prominent Trump supporter Erik Prince has agreed to help Democratic Republic of Congo secure and tax its vast mineral wealth, according to two ...
Africa
1 hour ago

Clashes hit rebel-controlled Goma, largest city in east DRC

Clashes between pro-government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels reached Goma in east Democratic Republic of Congo, residents told Reuters on Saturday, ...
News
3 days ago

DRC government, M23 rebel delegations in Doha for talks: sources

Congolese officials and negotiators for the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels arrived in Doha last week for talks to hammer out a ceasefire and end months of ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Thousands of children subject to sexual violence in eastern DRC: Unicef

Children including toddlers represent more than a third of victims in nearly 10,000 cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence committed in ...
News
4 days ago

Ceasefire signed between Sadc and M23 rebels

South African military forces stranded in the Democratic Republic of  the Congo (DRC) were jubilant this weekend after a landmark deal with the M23 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sadc to withdraw troops from DRC in phases

The Southern African Development Community said on Thursday a summit of regional heads of state had terminated the mandate of its troop deployment in ...
Politics
1 month ago
