Africa

Uganda plans law to allow military prosecution of civilians

If successfully enacted, new law could allow government to take former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye back to military court martial

18 April 2025 - 10:13 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Opposition leader Kizza Besigye stands in a steel dock at the Uganda Military General Court Martial in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala, Uganda, on December 2 2024. File photo.
Opposition leader Kizza Besigye stands in a steel dock at the Uganda Military General Court Martial in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala, Uganda, on December 2 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS Abubaker Lubowa

The Ugandan government intends to introduce a law to allow military tribunals to try civilians for certain offences even after the practice was banned by the Supreme Court.

Human rights activists and opposition politicians have long accused President Yoweri Museveni's government of using military courts to prosecute opposition leaders and supporters on politically motivated charges. The government denies the accusations.

In January Uganda's Supreme Court delivered a ruling that banned military prosecutions of civilians, which forced the government to transfer the trial of opposition politician and former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye to civilian courts.

If successfully enacted, the new law could allow the government to take Besigye back to a military court martial.

The law has been drafted and is awaiting cabinet approval before it is introduced in parliament, Nobert Mao, the minister for justice and constitutional affairs, told parliament late on Thursday. The law will define “exceptional circumstances under which a civilian may be subject to military law”, he said.

Besigye, a veteran political rival of Museveni, has been in detention for nearly five months on what his lawyers say are politically motivated charges.

He was detained in neighbouring Kenya in November and subsequently transferred to Uganda, where he was charged in a military court-martial with illegal possession of firearms among other offences.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tanzania opposition party Chadema calls election ban unconstitutional

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Tuesday its disqualification from elections due later this year was unconstitutional, days after its ...
News
2 days ago

Tanzania court charges opposition party leader Tundu Lissu with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that ...
News
1 week ago

Detained Uganda opposition politician Kizza Besigye 'taken to hospital'

Detained Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye, who went on a hunger strike last week, has been rushed to hospital after his health ...
News
1 month ago

Detained Ugandan opposition figure Besigye is on hunger strike, says wife

A prominent opposition figure in Uganda who is on trial in a military tribunal has begun a hunger strike, his wife said, two weeks after the ...
News
2 months ago

Ugandan opposition politician kidnapped in Kenya, says wife

A prominent Ugandan opposition politician was kidnapped during a book launch in Kenya at the weekend, transferred to Uganda and is being held at a ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  3. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  4. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  5. High court sets aside R8bn contract for 233 diesel locomotives South Africa

Latest Videos

US official calls for peaceful end to Congo conflict | REUTERS
Haiti’s bicentenary: Macron to address France’s historical 'ransom' • FRANCE 24 ...