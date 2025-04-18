Africa

WATCH | Bare-knuckle moraingy steps into Madagascar's urban spotlight

Tournament showcases talent from across island nation as organisers aim to formalise combat sport while preserving cultural heritage

18 April 2025 - 15:15 By Ary-Misa Rakotobe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Antananarivo, Madagascar. File image
Antananarivo, Madagascar. File image
Image: REUTERS/Zo Andrianjafy

Madagascar's centuries-old bare-knuckle combat sport moraingy has come to the capital Antananarivo, as fighters and fans gathered to celebrate a martial art once reserved for warriors and rural communities.

The traditional barefoot combat, where fighters wrap their hands in fabric and employ almost any move to defeat opponents, drew enthusiastic crowds recently to a tournament showcasing talent from across the island nation.

“I'm interested to see what's being done, what moraingy will be like in 2025,” said fan Seth Rabemanantsoa.

“That's where I can see what developments are taking place, because there are young people from the north of Madagascar here. They told me that there's moraingy watsa (fighting without kicking) and their moraingy with kicks.”

Dating back to the 17th century, moraingy originated on Madagascar's west coast as war training and an initiation rite. With no written rule book and matches ending based on audience reaction, organisers are now working to formalise the sport while preserving its cultural heritage.

In moraingy, as in many traditional bare-knuckle sports, fighters wrap their fists in cloth for minimal protection and symbolic value — a far cry from modern gloves. The wraps offer little cushioning, serving mainly to stabilise hand bones and prevent cuts, while leaving punches raw and unpadded.

Fighter Jean Julien Rabemiandrisoa embodies the sport's traditional values of respect despite its fierce nature.

“You should never underestimate an opponent. Everyone is different, everyone has prepared, everyone has made an effort. I made the effort to beat him using the quickest techniques and methods,” he said of his opponent.

The tournament saw fighters taunting each other before bouts, coaches offering ringside advice and victorious competitors collecting money from appreciative fans.

Geoffrey Gaspard, who organised this most recent event, believes moraingy deserves greater recognition.

“We aim to make moraingy known throughout Madagascar, at national level, with this kind of event, because if it isn't, it will always remain a traditional rural sport where minorities will really enjoy it, whereas there is a national public that will be able to enjoy it and I think moraingy will be able to go further. Moraingy has real potential,” he said. 

Reuters

MORE:

Knapp psyched up to win in front of huge crowd in Paris

SA fighter motivated by birth of his child in ‘biggest fight of his career’ against Frenchman Bakary Samake.
Sport
3 days ago

Madagascar risks losing 60,000 textile jobs to US tariffs: official

Madagascar could lose around 60,000 textile sector jobs because of US President Donald Trump's 47% tariff on the country, an industry official says.
News
1 week ago

Durban organisers ‘hopeful’ of support as Commonwealth karate champs kick off

The 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships kick off in Durban from Thursday — but organisers are still waiting for a financial contribution from the ...
Sport
4 months ago

Chad Da Don and Abdul Khoza face off in celebrity boxing match

"You are going to feel my strength. I have been a fighter my whole life," says Chad Da Don.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Slap-happy Danie confident of combat sport extravaganza in SA

Danie van Heerden is a big man with ambitious plans and great optimism that South African fans could, in the not too distant future, be treated to a ...
Sport
5 months ago

IN PICS | Never sensei never: 12-year-old karate buff becomes an instructor

Ntando Khumalo is only a step away from getting his black belt
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Siya and Etzebeth go crazy as Dricus wins UFC title Sport
  2. Zambian foe Ngoma canes Fourie, ending prospect's unbeaten record Sport
  3. Taekwondo school faces the chop over bullying and harassment investigation News
  4. Plaasjapie twists arms to get to Olympics Sport
  5. Two George Foremans, two careers, one devastating puncher Sport
  6. Sheriff Ayanda Khumalo wants to restore boxing order Sport

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  3. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  4. WATCH | Newzroom Afrika anchor faces assault charge after road rage incident South Africa
  5. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World

Latest Videos

'I am still in shock', says Dnipro mass drone attack survivor | Reuters
France says Ukraine talks in Paris shows Europeans are at the table | REUTERS