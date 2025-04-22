Africa

Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin, SITE reports

22 April 2025 - 11:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM said it killed 70 soldiers in raids on two military posts in north Benin, the SITE Intelligence Group said on Saturday. File photo.
Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM said it killed 70 soldiers in raids on two military posts in north Benin, the SITE Intelligence Group said on Saturday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM said it killed 70 soldiers in raids on two military posts in north Benin, the biggest death count claimed by jihadists in the country in over a decade of activity in West Africa, the SITE Intelligence Group said on Saturday.

The West African state and its coastal neighbour Togo have suffered a series of attacks in recent years as groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda have expanded their presence beyond the Sahel region to the north.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report independently.

Benin's army spokesperson Ebenezer Honfoga did not respond to calls and messages.

SITE quoted a statement by Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) on Thursday saying 70 soldiers were killed in attacks on two military posts in Benin's northeastern Kandi province in the Alibori department, more than 500km from the capital Cotonou.

Niger withdraws from Lake Chad military force 

Niger has quit an international force fighting armed Islamist groups in West Africa's Lake Chad region as it seeks to shore up security around oil ...
News
3 weeks ago

US group SITE tracks online content from militant groups.

The Sahel insurgency took root after a Tuareg rebellion in north Mali in 2012 and spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger before reaching the north of coastal West African countries such as Benin more recently.

Thousands have been killed and millions displaced by the conflict, which contributed to spurring five military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger between 2020 and 2023.

Military authorities cut ties with traditional Western allies such as France and the US after the coups and turned to Russia to help in fighting jihadist activity.

READ MORE:

PwC shuts operations in nine African countries

PwC shut operations in nine sub-Saharan African countries last month following a strategic review, the Big Four accounting firm said, in response to ...
News
5 days ago

Junta leader Nguema vows to rebuild Gabon after landslide vote win

The commanding win of junta leader Brice Oligui Nguema in Gabon's presidential election over the weekend gives him a seven-year mandate to turn the ...
News
6 days ago

At least 51 killed in another attack in Nigeria's Plateau state

At least 51 people were killed by gunmen in the early hours of Monday in Nigeria's northern Plateau state, residents and Amnesty International said, ...
News
1 week ago

Russia vows military backing for Sahel juntas' joint force

Russia has committed to helping military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger acquire arms and training for a planned 5,000-strong force to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Pope Francis dies aged 88 World

Latest Videos

The theory and practice of Trump’s economic policy
Delta plane evacuated in Orlando