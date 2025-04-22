Africa

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

Traders, shoppers make daily trips to SA for survival

22 April 2025 - 11:03
Koena Mashale Journalist
The Beitbridge border in Limpopo is a lifeline for many Zimbabweans who travel to SA to shop at lower prices.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Zimbabwe’s economic problems continue to force thousands of its citizens to seek relief in neighbouring SA.

With inflation, high unemployment and skyrocketing prices for basic foods, survival has become a daily negotiation, one that for many begins with a border crossing.

From traders to job seekers, the Beitbridge border post becomes a lifeline.

Kaisser Tsikini is one of those who cross the border daily.

The mother of two makes her way into SA every morning to sell fruits and vegetables, a trade that helps her feed her family.

“This is how I survive,” she said.

“It’s not easy, and sometimes I get very tired, but I do what I have to. My children depend on me.”

Though Tsikini has documentation to cross legally, she said many around her don’t, not because they don’t want to, but because they can’t afford to.

“Getting a passport is expensive. Sme people try to find other ways into SA to buy food or make a little money,” she said.

Yolanda Ferra, who makes the journey to SA to shop for essentials, shares the sentiment.

“It would help if Zimbabwe weren’t so expensive. I wouldn’t have to go through this to get basics such as mealie meal and oil,” she said.

“The way the world talks about SA, you’d think it’s dangerous. But the people are friendlier than what we hear online.”

For many like Ferra, SA isn’t the dream, it’s the alternative. Her trips are frequent and often exhausting, but necessary to make life manageable back home.

John Nyoni, a father of four, divides his year between Zimbabwe and SA, chasing short-term jobs in carpentry and mechanics.

“I spend half the year here [in SA], working. The other half, I’m back with my family in Zim. But this time, I left early.

“There’s no work, and it’s been hard to survive. At least at home I can be with my kids and try again later.”

