Africa

ISWAP claims responsibility for deadly attacks in Nigeria

22 April 2025 - 13:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Islamic State West Africa Province has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks targeting Nigerian security forces as well as Christian civilians in Nigeria’s northeastern regions earlier this month. File photo.
The Islamic State West Africa Province has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks targeting Nigerian security forces as well as Christian civilians in Nigeria’s northeastern regions earlier this month. File photo.
Image: Times Media

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks targeting Nigerian security forces as well as Christian civilians in Nigeria’s northeastern regions earlier this month.

Through seven messages posted on its news agency "Amaq", ISWAP claimed it conducted these operations, backing up the statements with a video depicting one of the assaults and two photo albums documenting two other operations.

The attacks in Borno state targeted a Nigerian army barracks in Yamtage town where it claimed it killed three soldiers and set the barracks ablaze.

ISWAP also claimed that its fighters captured and subsequently killed four members of pro-government militias loyal to the Nigerian army in the same state.

At least 51 killed in another attack in Nigeria's Plateau state

At least 51 people were killed by gunmen in the early hours of Monday in Nigeria's northern Plateau state, residents and Amnesty International said, ...
News
1 week ago

In Adamawa state, the group claimed responsibility for two attacks on Banga village, a Christian community.

The first, on April 15, allegedly resulted in the deaths of two Christians and the torching of over 30 houses and a church, with "Amaq" publishing photographs of the assault.

The second attack on Banga, on April 16, targeted a Nigerian police patrol in the village, damaging a vehicle and wounding several officers.

It also released a photo album depicting an assault on Lareh village in Adamawa, showing houses belonging to Christians and a church being set on fire but it was not accompanied with a claim.

Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters have mainly operated in northeastern Nigeria and targeted security forces and civilians, killing or displacing tens of thousands of people.

The Nigerian government has said it will "crush" the groups, increasing this year's defence budget by over 40%.

READ MORE:

Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin, SITE reports

Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM said it killed 70 soldiers in raids on two military posts in north Benin, the biggest death count claimed by jihadists in the ...
News
11 hours ago

Africa played a major role in Christianity

Some of the most decisive intellectual achievements of Christianity originated in Africa before they were disseminated to Europe, writes William ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Landmine kills eight in Nigeria

At least eight people were killed after a bus travelling along the Maiduguri-Damboa road in Nigeria's northeast Borno state on Saturday detonated a ...
News
1 week ago

Oando pipelines in Nigeria's oil-rich Bayelsa state hit by sabotage attacks

Nigerian oil producer Oando said three sabotage attacks had targeted its pipelines in the oil-rich Bayelsa state in the south of the country over ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria's Boko Haram making gains again in Borno state: governor

Nigeria's Islamist group Boko Haram has renewed attacks and kidnappings in northeastern Borno state with little push back from security forces, ...
News
1 week ago

16 killed in northwest Nigeria as villagers battle militants, police say

Sixteen people were killed during a clash between local security forces and suspected Lakurawa insurgents who raided villages in Nigeria's ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  2. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Owen Da Gama | “We understood that we wont outplay them but we must find a way” ...
He fought for us, says migrant saved by pope | REUTERS