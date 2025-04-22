In Adamawa state, the group claimed responsibility for two attacks on Banga village, a Christian community.
ISWAP claims responsibility for deadly attacks in Nigeria
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks targeting Nigerian security forces as well as Christian civilians in Nigeria’s northeastern regions earlier this month.
Through seven messages posted on its news agency "Amaq", ISWAP claimed it conducted these operations, backing up the statements with a video depicting one of the assaults and two photo albums documenting two other operations.
The attacks in Borno state targeted a Nigerian army barracks in Yamtage town where it claimed it killed three soldiers and set the barracks ablaze.
ISWAP also claimed that its fighters captured and subsequently killed four members of pro-government militias loyal to the Nigerian army in the same state.
At least 51 killed in another attack in Nigeria's Plateau state
In Adamawa state, the group claimed responsibility for two attacks on Banga village, a Christian community.
The first, on April 15, allegedly resulted in the deaths of two Christians and the torching of over 30 houses and a church, with "Amaq" publishing photographs of the assault.
The second attack on Banga, on April 16, targeted a Nigerian police patrol in the village, damaging a vehicle and wounding several officers.
It also released a photo album depicting an assault on Lareh village in Adamawa, showing houses belonging to Christians and a church being set on fire but it was not accompanied with a claim.
Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters have mainly operated in northeastern Nigeria and targeted security forces and civilians, killing or displacing tens of thousands of people.
The Nigerian government has said it will "crush" the groups, increasing this year's defence budget by over 40%.
