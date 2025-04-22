Africa

Morocco to begin tendering process for LNG terminal: minister

Country looks to gas to diversify energy sources away from coal

22 April 2025 - 12:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Morocco is looking to natural gas to diversify energy sources away from coal, as it also pushes ahead with its renewable energy plan aiming to reach 52% of total installed capacity before 2030, from 45% currently. Stock photo.
Morocco is looking to natural gas to diversify energy sources away from coal, as it also pushes ahead with its renewable energy plan aiming to reach 52% of total installed capacity before 2030, from 45% currently. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Morocco plans to issue, within a few days, an expression of interest for a liquefied natural gas terminal near the eastern Mediterranean city of Nador, energy minister Leila Benali said on Monday.

"This week, we will be launching a call for the expression of interest to develop the first phase of the natural gas terminal in Nador," Benali told members of parliament.

Morocco is looking to natural gas to diversify energy sources away from coal, as it also pushes ahead with its renewable energy plan aiming to reach 52% of total installed capacity before 2030, from 45% currently.

The new infrastructure will be linked to an existing pipeline that Morocco uses to import 0.5-billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Spanish terminals, she said.

The terminal will be linked to industrial zones near the northwestern Atlantic cities of Kenitra and Mohammedia, she said, without offering further details.

US state department OKs potential sale of Stinger Block I Missiles to Morocco

The US department of state has approved the potential sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco for $825m (R15.59bn), the Pentagon said on ...
News
6 days ago

The new infrastructure will be a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) located in the currently under-construction deepwater Nador West Med port, Reuters had reported in May, citing an official from the ministry.

The ministry was not immediately available to answer a Reuters request for comment.

Morocco's natural gas needs are expected to increase to 8 bcm in 2027 from 1 bcm currently, according to ministry estimates.

Separately, Morocco's electricity utility (ONEE) adopted, the same day, a 2025-2030 plan to increase its electricity installed capacity by 15 gigawatts (GW), including 13GW from renewable sources, Benali said.

This will be achieved for a total investment of 120-billion dirhams (R240.83bn), she said.

Currently, renewable energy capacity stands at 5.5GW.

READ MORE:

EU list of 'safe countries' for migrant returns includes Egypt, Tunisia

The European Commission on Wednesday included countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, where human rights have come under scrutiny, on a list of "safe ...
News
4 days ago

Morocco's HPS plans fintech acquisition before 2027, says CEO

Moroccan payment solutions firm HPS plans to spur growth with the acquisition of a fintech firm before 2027, the company's CEO said on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Moroccan proposal should be sole basis for Western Sahara talks, says US

Talks to resolve the conflict over Western Sahara should take place on the sole basis of a Moroccan plan that would give the region some autonomy ...
News
1 week ago

French loan to help Morocco buy 18 fast trains ahead of 2030 World Cup

France will lend Morocco €781m (R15.54bn) to finance the purchase of 18 high-speed trains made by Alstom, the French embassy in Rabat said on Friday ...
News
1 month ago

Libya to offer 22 areas for oil exploration with attractive terms for investors, officials say

Libya is set to offer 22 areas for oil exploration in its first bidding round for such investment in more than 17 years, with new and attractive ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sahara Desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage

Isolated Takarkori lineage of pastoralists inhabited 'Green Sahara', say scientists
News
2 weeks ago

READ MORE:

EU list of 'safe countries' for migrant returns includes Egypt, Tunisia

The European Commission on Wednesday included countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, where human rights have come under scrutiny, on a list of "safe ...
News
4 days ago

Morocco's HPS plans fintech acquisition before 2027, says CEO

Moroccan payment solutions firm HPS plans to spur growth with the acquisition of a fintech firm before 2027, the company's CEO said on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Moroccan proposal should be sole basis for Western Sahara talks, says US

Talks to resolve the conflict over Western Sahara should take place on the sole basis of a Moroccan plan that would give the region some autonomy ...
News
1 week ago

French loan to help Morocco buy 18 fast trains ahead of 2030 World Cup

France will lend Morocco €781m (R15.54bn) to finance the purchase of 18 high-speed trains made by Alstom, the French embassy in Rabat said on Friday ...
News
1 month ago

Libya to offer 22 areas for oil exploration with attractive terms for investors, officials say

Libya is set to offer 22 areas for oil exploration in its first bidding round for such investment in more than 17 years, with new and attractive ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sahara Desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage

Isolated Takarkori lineage of pastoralists inhabited 'Green Sahara', say scientists
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Pope Francis dies aged 88 World

Latest Videos

The theory and practice of Trump’s economic policy
Delta plane evacuated in Orlando