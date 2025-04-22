Africa

Tanzanian opposition party says leader Tundu Lissu's whereabouts unknown

22 April 2025 - 10:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu talks to his lawyer Jebra Kambole at the Kisutu resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 10 2025. File photo.
Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu talks to his lawyer Jebra Kambole at the Kisutu resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Tanzania’s main opposition party said on Friday it could not establish the whereabouts of its leader Tundu Lissu after he was moved from a jail where he was being held following his arrest on treason charges last week.

Senior Chadema party officials, Lissu's lawyers and family members said they had tried unsuccessfully on different occasions on Friday to get access to him at a jail in the capital Dar es Salaam where he has been held since April 9.

"Chadema would like the Prisons Service, and concerned government agencies to give information on where Lissu has been taken," the party said in a statement.

The Prisons Service denied Lissu had been moved from jail.

"Such information is misinformation and false. We would like to inform the public that Tundu Lissu is safe and he is still detained at Keko Prison in Dar es Salaam according to the country's laws and procedures," Elizabeth Mbezi, Tanzania Prisons Service spokesperson, said in a statement.

Tanzania opposition party Chadema calls election ban unconstitutional

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Tuesday its disqualification from elections due later this year was unconstitutional, days after its ...
News
6 days ago

Lissu, the runner-up in the country's 2020 presidential election, was charged with treason last week over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to launch a rebellion and disrupt the election. He was not allowed to enter a plea on the treason charge.

The charges against him will bring fresh scrutiny to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record as she bids for re-election later this year.

Last weekend, the election commission said Chadema would be disqualified from elections due in October over its refusal to sign a code of conduct as it demands electoral reforms.

Hassan won praise after coming to power in 2021 for easing repression of political opponents and censorship of the media that proliferated under her predecessor, John Magufuli, who died in office. But she has faced mounting criticism from human rights activists over a series of arrests and unexplained abductions and killings of political opponents.

Hassan has said the government is committed to respecting human rights and she ordered an investigation into reported abductions last year.

READ MORE:

Rwanda to allow Sadc troops in DRC passage to Tanzania, say sources

Rwanda has agreed to allow troops deployed by the Southern Africa bloc to fight rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to evacuate from the ...
News
3 days ago

Zambia to resume work on power line link to Tanzania: World Bank official

Zambia will resume construction of a power line linking it to East Africa, creating one of the largest energy markets in the world, a senior World ...
News
1 week ago

Tanzania opposition party disqualified from polls, says election commission

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema has been disqualified from elections due later this year, a senior election commission official said on ...
News
1 week ago

Tanzania court charges opposition party leader Tundu Lissu with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that ...
News
1 week ago

Will Africa’s young voters continue to punish incumbents at the ballot box in 2025? We are about to find out

Gabon is the first election to take place in Africa in 2025, to be followed by contests in Ivory Coast, Malawi, Guinea, Central African Republic, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Pope Francis dies aged 88 World

Latest Videos

The theory and practice of Trump’s economic policy
Delta plane evacuated in Orlando