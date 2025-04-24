Africa

China, Kenya upgrade ties amid 'turbulent international situation'

Xi and Ruto sign 20 cooperation agreements

24 April 2025 - 11:04 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kenyan President William Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at The Great Hall of The People on April 24 2025 in Beijing, China.
Kenyan President William Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at The Great Hall of The People on April 24 2025 in Beijing, China.
Image: KYODO NEWS/Iori Sagisawa/Pool

China and Kenya announced they had upgraded ties to a "new level" on Thursday during a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing, as they both pledged to create an "all weather" China-Africa community.

In a joint China-Kenya statement, both leaders said they were "committed to injecting more stability into the world with the certainty of China-Africa solidarity and cooperation".

This would provide a backbone to safeguard the "common interests of developing countries", it said, and defend the multilateral system, via "inclusive economic globalisation".

The decision to upgrade China-Kenya relations was made "in the face of a turbulent international situation", the Chinese president was quoted as saying in a separate media pool report.

Africa is a key focus of Xi's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013 to extend China's geopolitical and economic influence through global infrastructure development.

Kenya pivots to China, away from France for R28bn highway deal

Kenya will terminate a €1.3bn (R28.37bn) highway expansion deal with a consortium led by France's Vinci SA with the project expected to go to a ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya has been a key BRI recipient, and Nairobi has taken a slew of loans from China to finance infrastructure construction projects that have made China the east African nation's biggest bilateral lender.

Among the projects, China is helping fund the development of a modern railway line from the port of Mombasa into the hinterland.

Xi and Ruto signed 20 documents together on Thursday, according to a media pool report. These included agreements on science and technology cooperation, vocational education, water resources, e-commerce, intelligent transport systems and the railway sector.

Kenyan officials have been engaging with their Chinese counterparts to secure funds for more projects, including the extension of a railway line to the border with Uganda. The country has been struggling with a heavy debt load and the accompanying cost of servicing it.

Ruto, who took office in September 2022, has promised that his government will not default on its external debt, pledging to cut waste and boost revenue to tackle the challenge. It is Ruto's first state visit to China as president of Kenya.

Ruto and Xi's joint statement said both countries would continue to uphold the World Trade Organisation's values and basic principles and "resolutely oppose new hegemonic tactics such as illegal unilateral sanctions, 'decoupling and chain breaking', tariff barriers and technological blockades".

The two sides said they would deepen peace and security exchanges by strengthening cooperation in personnel training, the military industry, counterterrorism, joint exercises and training.

Chinese companies can cooperate with Kenya in building a local medical and health industry according to Kenya's needs, the statement said.

Both sides are also willing to rely on major projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi railway to enhance infrastructure construction and connectivity within Africa.

The opening of direct flights between Beijing and Nairobi was also being "actively explored", it said.

READ MORE:

Act against doping nations such as Kenya, petitioners tell World Athletics

World Athletics, its athletics integrity unit and Wada say they have stepped up the fight against East African cheating.
Sport
2 hours ago

Two bodies recovered from Kenyan church in case with echoes of starvation cult

Kenyan police have recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people at a church in the country's west, according to an internal report, in a case with ...
News
1 day ago

Kenya central bank to lift moratorium on new commercial bank licenses

The Central Bank of Kenya will lift a decade-long moratorium on licensing new commercial banks on July 1, it said on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Kenya land standoff sends warning to foreign-owned tea estates

A dispute between a British-owned tea plantation and a local community in western Kenya has come to the boil in what could be a sign of turbulent ...
News
1 week ago

UK's Tullow Oil to sell Kenya assets for at least $120m

West Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil said on Tuesday it would sell its assets in Kenya to Gulf Energy for at least $120m (R2.27bn) as ...
News
1 week ago

Kenyan agents bust plot to smuggle giant ants for sale to foreign insect lovers

Four smugglers caught trying to transport thousands of live ants out of Kenya for sale at exotic pet markets in Europe and Asia will be sentenced for ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya thinks it can win from US tariffs, but global recession risk looms

Kenya is among those exporters hoping a smaller Trump tariff blow compared to competitors might help them emerge as winners in the nascent global ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa
  2. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa
  4. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  5. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban City's midfielder Sinamandla Zondi dies after collapsing ahead of game
Fiscal framework discussion outcomes media briefing