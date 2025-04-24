Africa

DRC, M23 commit to work towards peace after Doha talks

Joint statement pledges to work towards peace

24 April 2025 - 14:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
M23 rebels seized parts of eastern DRC earlier this year as part of a rapid offensive that left thousands dead, including children, and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes. File photo.
M23 rebels seized parts of eastern DRC earlier this year as part of a rapid offensive that left thousands dead, including children, and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels on Wednesday pledged in statements released after talks in Qatar to work towards peace after violence flared in January, raising fears of a wider regional war.

Their agreement to the text raised a glimmer of hope the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide might ease. But sources in the two delegations expressed frustration over the pace of negotiations.

Each side released the same statement separately after their delegations departed Qatar earlier in the week, following more than a week of discussions.

"Both parties reaffirm their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities, a categorical rejection of any hate speech, intimidation, and call on local communities to uphold these commitments", the statement said.

The statement described their talks as "frank and constructive", but it was unclear if or when another round of talks would take place.

M23 has staged an unprecedented advance since January, seizing eastern DRC's two largest cities in an assault that has killed thousands and raised fears of a wider regional war.

The latest peace push by Qatar comes after the Gulf state successfully brokered a surprise meeting last month between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Both leaders called for a ceasefire after the meeting.

The session apparently paved the way towards direct talks between DRC and M23. DRC had long rejected the idea of holding talks with M23, branding it a terrorist group.

Rwanda in turn has long denied helping M23, saying its forces are acting in self-defence against DRC's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide that killed around 1-million people, mostly ethnic Tutsis.

DRC's position is supported by the UN and Western governments, who say Rwanda is supporting the rebels by sending troops and arms.

Some participants in the Qatar talks complained the meetings quickly bogged down in technical details.

Sources from both sides said potential confidence-building measures such as the release of DRC-held prisoners accused of links to Rwanda and M23 inflamed tensions and almost derailed the outcome.

DRC government, M23 rebel delegations in Doha for talks: sources

Congolese officials and negotiators for the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels arrived in Doha last week for talks to hammer out a ceasefire and end months of ...
News
1 week ago

"They are asking for too much. They don't even control two of the 26 provinces," a DRC government source said. "Our justice system is independent. We cannot give in to every whim. Crimes have been committed. Some people must pay."

A source from the rebel coalition that includes M23 said the parties left Doha when the disagreements over confidence-building measures became an unsurmountable obstacle to substantive talks.

Ultimately however, diplomats briefed on the talks said, Qatar managed to pressure the two sides into releasing a joint statement agreeing to continue to work on a truce.

"This is a crucial step towards ending the violence," Maxime Prevot, Belgium's foreign affairs minister, said Wednesday on X.

A UN source told Reuters on Wednesday that fighting had resumed in the DRC territory of Walikale. M23 withdrew from Walikale town, a strategic mining hub, earlier this month, a move it described as a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government.

MORE:

Rwanda says it in talks with US on possible minerals deal

Rwanda said on Wednesday it was in talks with the US over a potential minerals deal, a development that follows similar ongoing talks between ...
News
7 hours ago

DRC suspends former president Joseph Kabila's political party

Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended former president Joseph Kabila's political party and ordered his assets seized over accusations of ...
News
3 days ago

Verbal volleys exchanged over DRC 'attacks' as SANDF exit hangs in the balance

With the withdrawal of its forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo allegedly imminent, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has ...
News
4 days ago

Trump supporter Prince reaches deal with DRC to secure mineral wealth

Prominent Trump supporter Erik Prince has agreed to help Democratic Republic of Congo secure and tax its vast mineral wealth, according to two ...
Africa
6 days ago

Rwanda to allow Sadc troops in DRC passage to Tanzania, say sources

Rwanda has agreed to allow troops deployed by the Southern Africa bloc to fight rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to evacuate from the ...
News
6 days ago

Clashes hit rebel-controlled Goma, largest city in east DRC

Clashes between pro-government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels reached Goma in east Democratic Republic of Congo, residents told Reuters on Saturday, ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Thousands of children subject to sexual violence in eastern DRC: Unicef

Children including toddlers represent more than a third of victims in nearly 10,000 cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence committed in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa
  2. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa
  4. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  5. Unemployed father who bagged more than R1.7m in Sportstake 8 jackpot wants to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Relive the terror every night ... Until Dawn
Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s ...