Africa

Mali football boss and ex-Fifa Council member Mamoutou Toure released from jail

24 April 2025 - 13:46 By Reuters
Confederation of African Football executive committee (exco) member Mamoutou Touré of Mali during the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations exco meeting at the Sofitel Hotel in Rabat, Morocco on July 3 2022.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

A former member of the Fifa Council, Mamoutou Toure, has been released from jail in Mali after almost two years in detention for alleged corruption, Malian media reports said on Wednesday.

Toure, president of the Malian Football Federation since 2019, was released after 622 days in prison on Tuesday.

He served on the Fifa Council, world football's all-powerful decision-making body, for four years until last month when he lost his seat after failing to contest new elections.

The 67-year-old was arrested in August 2023 on allegations of embezzling $28m (R522.6m) of public funds but was granted a provisional release order by the Malian courts, reports said.

He was accused of misconduct during his time as the National Assembly's financial and administrative director from 2013-2019.

Toure denied all charges and during his time in jail was last August re-elected as Malian Football Federation president for a second consecutive term with his supporters claiming he was a victim of a conspiracy fuelled by detractors.

While in jail, he received a letter of support from Fifa president Gianni Infantino. However, as of last month, Toure is no longer a member of the Fifa Council or the Confederation of African Football's executive committee.

