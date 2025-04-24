Africa

Morocco issues expression of interest for LNG terminal

24 April 2025 - 12:44 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Morocco's planned LNG terminal will be linked to an existing pipeline connecting the country to Spain, as well as industrial zones in Mohammedia and Kenitra in the country's northwest. File photo.
Morocco's planned LNG terminal will be linked to an existing pipeline connecting the country to Spain, as well as industrial zones in Mohammedia and Kenitra in the country's northwest. File photo.
Image: 123RF/IONUTANSICA / File photo

Morocco, seeking to diversify its coal-dependent energy sector, took the first step on Wednesday toward locating a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal near the Mediterranean city of Nador.

Morocco's energy industry filed an expression of interest for the LNG terminal. The country is also pushing ahead with a renewable energy plan aiming to reach 52% of total installed capacity before 2030 from 45% now.

The terminal will be linked to an existing pipeline connecting Morocco to Spain as well as industrial zones in Mohammedia and Kenitra, in the country's northwest, the ministry said in a statement.

Morocco's natural gas needs are expected to increase to 8-billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2027 from one bcm currently, according to ministry estimates.

The new infrastructure will also be connected to an under-development project that aims to connect Morocco to Nigerian gas fields, the statement added.

Morocco to begin tendering process for LNG terminal: minister

Morocco plans to issue, within a few days, an expression of interest for a liquefied natural gas terminal near the eastern Mediterranean city of ...
News
2 days ago

The Morocco-Nigeria pipeline, agreed in 2016, will stretch over 6800km, including 5100 km offshore and is projected to cost $25bn , according to energy ministry's answers sent to Reuters.

Morocco and Nigeria are preparing the setting up of a special purpose company that will look into technical and legal aspects of the project, the same source said.

The project, which has the backing of West African grouping Ecowas, has passed the feasibility study and Front End Engineering (FEED) stages, it said.

The first phases of the project would connect Morocco to the gas fields offshore Senegal and Mauritania as well as Ghana to Ivory Coast. The second phase will connect Nigeria to Ghana and the last phase will link Ivory Coast to Senegal, the ministry said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Morocco expects grains harvest up by 41% to 4.4-million tons in 2025

Morocco, a major wheat importer, expects a grain harvest of 4.4-million metric tons this year, up 41%, thanks to improved rainfall, agriculture ...
News
4 hours ago

US state department OKs potential sale of Stinger Block I Missiles to Morocco

The US department of state has approved the potential sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco for $825m (R15.59bn), the Pentagon said on ...
News
1 week ago

Morocco's HPS plans fintech acquisition before 2027, says CEO

Moroccan payment solutions firm HPS plans to spur growth with the acquisition of a fintech firm before 2027, the company's CEO said on Monday.
News
1 week ago

New bank will help boost African fossil fuels

African Energy Bank is being launched in Nigeria to help the continent exploit its oil and gas reserves and meet its electricity deficit
Business Times
1 week ago

Egypt raises fuel prices for first time in 2025

Egypt hiked prices on fuel products on Friday by up to almost 15%, state media reported, marking the first increase in 2025 as the government seeks ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa
  2. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa
  4. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  5. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
$TRUMP Meme Coin Skyrockets 50%—Win a White House Tour!