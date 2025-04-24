Africa

Rwanda says it in talks with US on possible minerals deal

24 April 2025 - 10:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DRC accuses Rwandan President Paul Kagame's government of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 rebels who have seized a large swath of the mineral-rich eastern DRC. File photo.
DRC accuses Rwandan President Paul Kagame's government of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 rebels who have seized a large swath of the mineral-rich eastern DRC. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

Rwanda said on Wednesday it was in talks with the US over a potential minerals deal, a development that follows similar ongoing talks between Washington and Rwanda's neighbour Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Responding to a Reuters question on whether Kigali and Washington were discussing a mineral access deal, a Rwanda government spokesperson said: "Yes, this is part of the discussions that we are having with the US."

She declined to provide any further details.

The US is currently engaged in ongoing talks with DRC over a potential minerals-for-security deal.

DRC accuses Rwandan President Paul Kagame's government of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 rebels who have seized a large swath of eastern DRC, a mineral-rich region that is plagued by violence

READ MORE:

Verbal volleys exchanged over DRC 'attacks' as SANDF exit hangs in the balance

With the withdrawal of its forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo allegedly imminent, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has ...
News
4 days ago

Rwanda to allow Sadc troops in DRC passage to Tanzania, say sources

Rwanda has agreed to allow troops deployed by the Southern Africa bloc to fight rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to evacuate from the ...
News
5 days ago

Trump supporter Prince reaches deal with DRC to secure mineral wealth

Prominent Trump supporter Erik Prince has agreed to help Democratic Republic of Congo secure and tax its vast mineral wealth, according to two ...
Africa
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa
  2. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa
  4. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  5. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban City's midfielder Sinamandla Zondi dies after collapsing ahead of game
Fiscal framework discussion outcomes media briefing