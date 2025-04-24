Rwanda said on Wednesday it was in talks with the US over a potential minerals deal, a development that follows similar ongoing talks between Washington and Rwanda's neighbour Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Responding to a Reuters question on whether Kigali and Washington were discussing a mineral access deal, a Rwanda government spokesperson said: "Yes, this is part of the discussions that we are having with the US."
She declined to provide any further details.
The US is currently engaged in ongoing talks with DRC over a potential minerals-for-security deal.
DRC accuses Rwandan President Paul Kagame's government of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 rebels who have seized a large swath of eastern DRC, a mineral-rich region that is plagued by violence
Rwanda says it in talks with US on possible minerals deal
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
