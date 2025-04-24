Africa

Tanzania bans agriculture imports from South Africa and Malawi

24 April 2025 - 15:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa has proscribed the import of bananas shipped by Dar es Salaam, while Malawi recently banned imports of Tanzanian commodities like maize flour, rice, ginger and bananas, among others. Stock photo.
South Africa has proscribed the import of bananas shipped by Dar es Salaam, while Malawi recently banned imports of Tanzanian commodities like maize flour, rice, ginger and bananas, among others. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Tanzania has banned the importation of agricultural products from South Africa and Malawi, saying it is retaliation for similar hostile trade measures from both countries.

The three countries all belong to a regional economic bloc, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Tanzania had demanded that both countries rescind bans on imports of agricultural goods from Tanzania by Wednesday, but they had not done so, agriculture minister Hussein Bashe said in a video posted on his X account late on Wednesday.

Malawi had recently banned imports of Tanzanian commodities like maize flour, rice, ginger and bananas, among others, while South Africa has also proscribed the import of bananas shipped by Dar es Salaam.

"I would like to officially announce that from this night ... we won't allow any agricultural products from South Africa in our country," Bashe said, adding a similar ban was being imposed on Malawi.

Tanzania police detain opposition figures on way to court, party says

Tanzanian police detained two senior opposition figures on Thursday, their party said, as they drove to a court hearing for party leader Tundu Lissu, ...
News
5 hours ago

Talks to resolve the trade impasse, however, would continue with both countries, he said.

He said Tanzania will start prohibiting the transit of agricultural goods from other countries through its territory to land-locked Malawi, and will also ban the export of Tanzanian fertiliser to Malawi.

"We are taking this measure to protect our business. This is business, and we should all respect each other," Bashe said.

READ MORE:

Steenhuisen wants to put agricultural exports back on the table with US

Agriculture minister believes the recent US tariff announcements mean Agoa is all but cancelled and SA needs to prepare for this eventuality
Politics
22 hours ago

Tanzania opposition party says leader Tundu Lissu moved to different prison

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Saturday its leader Tundu Lissu, who has been held and charged with treason, had been moved to a ...
News
2 days ago

Agricultural tariffs a ticking time bomb

Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber, says SA needs to move rapidly to avoid reimposition of Trump tax
Business Times
4 days ago

Rwanda to allow Sadc troops in DRC passage to Tanzania, say sources

Rwanda has agreed to allow troops deployed by the Southern Africa bloc to fight rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to evacuate from the ...
News
6 days ago

US tariffs an opportunity to consider diversifying export markets

The announcement by President Donald Trump of a 30% import tariff against South Africa is undoubtedly a big blow, particularly to the automotive and ...
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa
  2. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa
  4. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  5. Unemployed father who bagged more than R1.7m in Sportstake 8 jackpot wants to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Relive the terror every night ... Until Dawn
Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s ...