Africa

Tanzania police detain opposition figures on way to court, party says

24 April 2025 - 12:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu is escorted to court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 10 2025. File photo.
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu is escorted to court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Tanzanian police detained two senior opposition figures on Thursday, their party said, as they drove to a court hearing for party leader Tundu Lissu, who has been charged with treason.

Police detained Chadema party deputy chairperson John Heche and secretary-general John Mnyika as they headed to Kisutu magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, party spokesperson Brenda Rupia said.

The reason for their detention was not immediately clear.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Lissu, the runner-up in a presidential election in 2020, was charged with treason this month over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to rebel and disrupt the October election. He was not allowed to enter a plea on the treason charge.

The charges against Lissu have placed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record under the spotlight as she seeks for re-election. Hassan has said the government is committed to respecting human rights.

READ MORE:

Tanzania opposition party says leader Tundu Lissu moved to different prison

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Saturday its leader Tundu Lissu, who has been held and charged with treason, had been moved to a ...
News
2 days ago

Tanzanian opposition party says leader Tundu Lissu's whereabouts unknown

Tanzania’s main opposition party said on Friday it could not establish the whereabouts of its leader Tundu Lissu after he was moved from a jail where ...
News
2 days ago

Rwanda to allow Sadc troops in DRC passage to Tanzania, say sources

Rwanda has agreed to allow troops deployed by the Southern Africa bloc to fight rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to evacuate from the ...
News
6 days ago

Tanzania opposition party Chadema calls election ban unconstitutional

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Tuesday its disqualification from elections due later this year was unconstitutional, days after its ...
News
1 week ago

Tanzania opposition party disqualified from polls, says election commission

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema has been disqualified from elections due later this year, a senior election commission official said on ...
News
1 week ago

Tanzania court charges opposition party leader Tundu Lissu with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa
  2. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa
  4. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  5. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
$TRUMP Meme Coin Skyrockets 50%—Win a White House Tour!