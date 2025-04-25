Africa

Al Shabaab battles Somalia's army for control of strategic military base

25 April 2025 - 14:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Al Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2007 to seize power, said its fighters had captured a strategic army base and Wargaadhi town, but the government denies this. File photo.
Al Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2007 to seize power, said its fighters had captured a strategic army base and Wargaadhi town, but the government denies this. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

Al Shabaab fighters battled Somali troops and allied forces for control of a strategic army base in central Somalia on Thursday, the government and a military official said, as the al Qaeda-linked militants tried to extend recent gains in the region.

Capturing the base in Wargaadhi town in the Middle Shabelle region, which houses soldiers, special forces and clan fighters, would enable al Shabaab to sever an important trunk road between the capital Mogadishu, 200km to the southwest, and Galmudug state.

Al Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2007 to seize power, said in a statement that its fighters had captured the base and Wargaadhi town, something the government denied was the case.

The information ministry said in a statement that government forces had killed more than 40 jihadists after they attempted to attack the base on Thursday morning.

However, army officer Hussein Ali told Reuters the militants had taken the town of Wargaadhi after "fierce fighting".

"Our forces lost 12 men, mostly [clan fighters]. Around 20 al Shabaab fighters were also killed," Ali said. "But finally al Shabaab got more reinforcements and managed to capture the town."

US-Somali airstrikes kill al Shabaab militants, hit weapons ship, says govt

Two joint Somali-US airstrikes killed 12 al Shabaab militants in central Somalia and destroyed a ship carrying weapons for the al Qaeda-linked group, ...
News
1 week ago

He said Somalia's military was struggling to send reinforcements because they would need to use routes passing through areas held by al Shabaab.

Two soldiers said the government forces, backed by air strikes, had managed to recapture part of the town by mid-morning.

Reuters could not independently verify any of the claims made by either side about the fighting.

Last week al Shabaab attacked the town of Adan Yabal, about 245km north of Mogadishu which the military had been using as an operating base for raids on the group.

The attacks are part of an offensive by the group launched last month. Al Shabaab briefly captured villages within 50km of Mogadishu, raising fears among residents of the capital that the city could be targeted.

Somali forces have since recaptured those villages but al Shabaab has continued to advance in the countryside, as the future of international security support to Somalia appears increasingly precarious.

A new African Union peacekeeping mission replaced a larger force at the start of the year, but its funding is uncertain, with the US opposed to a plan to transition to a UN financing model.

READ MORE:

Kidnapped Kenyan officials released after two months, minister says

Five local Kenyan officials have been released from captivity, interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Monday, two months after they were ...
News
2 weeks ago

Six police personnel killed in Kenya by suspected Al-Shabaab fighters

At least six police personnel were killed in Kenya while four were injured in an attack on a police camp by suspected Islamist militants in Garissa ...
News
1 month ago

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, says police officer

The death toll from an al Shabaab attack on a hotel in central Somalia where clan leaders were meeting on Tuesday has risen to 10 and most of the ...
News
1 month ago

More than 40 al Shabaab members killed by Somali security forces: SNTV

More than 40 members of the Islamist al Shabaab armed group were eliminated in an operation by the Somali National Army and international partners in ...
News
1 month ago

Ethiopia's Abiy visits Somalia, holds talks with President Mohamud

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday to hold discussions with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, ...
News
1 month ago

Islamic State attacks military bases in Somalia’s Puntland with car and motorbike bombs

The Islamic State armed group attacked military bases in Somalia's northeastern Puntland state overnight with suicide car and motorbike bombs, a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Spar manager and bookkeeper 'defrauded shop of R2.3m' South Africa
  2. Tshwane's hijacked buildings turned into mini informal settlement and motor ... South Africa
  3. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  4. Judge president moves to ease Gauteng RAF, medical negligence caseload South Africa
  5. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire