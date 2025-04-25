Iranian oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said during a visit to Moscow on Friday Iran would boost co-operation with Russia in agriculture and banking and remove barriers in all spheres of co-operation between the two countries.
Russia has deepened ties with Iran since the start of the war in Ukraine and signed a strategic partnership treaty with Tehran in January. Both countries are under Western sanctions.
Reuters
Iran to boost co-operation with Russia in agriculture, banking: oil minister
Image: 123RF/Ensup
Iranian oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said during a visit to Moscow on Friday Iran would boost co-operation with Russia in agriculture and banking and remove barriers in all spheres of co-operation between the two countries.
Russia has deepened ties with Iran since the start of the war in Ukraine and signed a strategic partnership treaty with Tehran in January. Both countries are under Western sanctions.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump tells Putin to ‘stop’ after Russian attack kills 12 in Kyiv
Trump call 'a long time coming', says Ramaphosa as Zelensky cuts visit short
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
Iran, US hold talks in Rome in bid to reach nuclear deal
Iran, US to start talks on nuclear programme in Oman under shadow of regional conflict
Iran is giving talks with US a ‘genuine chance’, foreign ministry says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos