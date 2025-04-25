Africa

Iran to boost co-operation with Russia in agriculture, banking: oil minister

25 April 2025 - 11:51 By Olesya Astakhova
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Russia has deepened ties with Iran since the start of the war in Ukraine and signed a strategic partnership treaty with Tehran in January. Stock photo.
Russia has deepened ties with Iran since the start of the war in Ukraine and signed a strategic partnership treaty with Tehran in January. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ensup

Iranian oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said during a visit to Moscow on Friday Iran would boost co-operation with Russia in agriculture and banking and remove barriers in all spheres of co-operation between the two countries.

Russia has deepened ties with Iran since the start of the war in Ukraine and signed a strategic partnership treaty with Tehran in January. Both countries are under Western sanctions.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump tells Putin to ‘stop’ after Russian attack kills 12 in Kyiv

Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones, killing at least 12 people, in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year and drawing a rare ...
News
6 hours ago

Trump call 'a long time coming', says Ramaphosa as Zelensky cuts visit short

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Cyril Ramaphosa for more than two hours on Thursday before cutting his visit short.
Politics
20 hours ago

Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says

The second chat included details of the schedule of the air strikes which was shared with about a dozen people, the sources said..
News
4 days ago

Iran, US hold talks in Rome in bid to reach nuclear deal

Iran believes reaching an agreement on its nuclear programme with the US is possible as long as Washington is realistic.
News
5 days ago

Iran, US to start talks on nuclear programme in Oman under shadow of regional conflict

Iran sceptical about prospects for a deal, wary of Trump's military threats
News
1 week ago

Iran is giving talks with US a ‘genuine chance’, foreign ministry says

Iran is giving talks with its arch foe the US this weekend “a genuine chance”, the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson posted on X on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Spar manager and bookkeeper 'defrauded shop of R2.3m' South Africa
  2. Tshwane's hijacked buildings turned into mini informal settlement and motor ... South Africa
  3. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  4. Judge president moves to ease Gauteng RAF, medical negligence caseload South Africa
  5. Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza South Africa

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire