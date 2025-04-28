Africa

World Food Programme to reduce food support in Sudan due to funding cuts

28 April 2025 - 15:45 By Olivia Le Poidevin
World Food Programme trucks transport food and nutrition supplies from Chad to Zamzam Camp in Darfur, Sudan, in Adre, Chad, on November 9 2024. File photo.
Image: WFP/Handout via REUTERS

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday it is facing a funding shortfall that could affect its ability to support people facing acute food shortages in Sudan within weeks as donor states reduce humanitarian funding.

The UN agency said it has a shortfall in funding of $698m (R13.04bn) out of the nearly $800m (R14.95bn) it had asked for from donors to help 7-million people from May through to September.

There will be shortages of items, such as cereals, pulses and ready-to-use food from May as it is confronted with a broader trend of global donor states reducing humanitarian funding, the organisation warned.

Rations in areas at risk of famine have been reduced to 70% of a standard WFP ration (equal to 2100kcal per day), the organisation said.

"We are stressing the need to ensure funding flows at a very critical time where we are entering the rainy season and also the hunger season in Sudan, and at a time when conflict is escalating and displacements are increasing," Samantha Chattaraj, the WFP’s Sudan country office emergency coordinator told reporters in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan.

