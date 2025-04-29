The partners also pledged $100m (R1.85bn) in direct investments in maternal and child health, separate to the fund.
$500m maternal, newborn health fund launched for sub-Saharan Africa
Beginnings Fund aims to save the lives of 300,000 mothers and newborn babies by 2030, and expand quality care for 34-million mothers and babies
A group of philanthropies including the Gates Foundation has set up a fund backed with nearly $500m (R9.26bn) to help save the lives of newborn babies and mothers in sub-Saharan Africa, standing out against a bleak global health funding landscape.
The Beginnings Fund was launched on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the home of another key backer — the UAE's recently established Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity. The project has been in the works for at least a year, but its role has become more important as governments worldwide follow the US in pulling back from international aid, CEO Alice Kang’ethe told Reuters in an interview.
“It is an opportune moment,” she said earlier this month, stressing the fund aimed to work with African governments, experts and organisations rather than parachuting in experts or technologies, an approach she said differed from many traditional donor programmes.
“Two generations ago women in the UAE used to die during childbirth. More than half of children did not survive past childhood,” said Tala Al Ramahi at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation, adding the lessons learnt in what worked to change those outcomes would help inform the effort.
The Beginnings Fund aims to save the lives of 300,000 mothers and newborn babies by 2030 and expand quality care for 34-million mothers and babies.
