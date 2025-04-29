Africa

Algerian state bank BNA doubles its capital to R42bn

29 April 2025 - 09:41 By Reuters
The Algerian flag flies outside the Algerian embassy in Paris, France, on April 16 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Algerian state bank BNA said on Monday it had doubled its capital to enhance its capacity to finance the national economy.

Social capital was increased to 300-billion Algerian dinars (R41.98bn) from 150-billion dinars (R20.99bn), representing a 100% increase.

The bank said in statement that this was part of its "strategy to strengthen its financial capabilities and support the financing of the national economy".

