Algerian state bank BNA said on Monday it had doubled its capital to enhance its capacity to finance the national economy.
Social capital was increased to 300-billion Algerian dinars (R41.98bn) from 150-billion dinars (R20.99bn), representing a 100% increase.
The bank said in statement that this was part of its "strategy to strengthen its financial capabilities and support the financing of the national economy".
Algerian state bank BNA doubles its capital to R42bn
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
