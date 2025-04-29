Africa

Blast kills at least 26 people in Nigeria's northeast, residents say

29 April 2025 - 10:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Islamist insurgents Boko Haram and Islamist West Africa Province have been battling Nigerian security forces for over 15 years in the country's northeast. Stock photo.
Islamist insurgents Boko Haram and Islamist West Africa Province have been battling Nigerian security forces for over 15 years in the country's northeast. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

At least 26 people were killed on Monday when two vehicles detonated an improvised explosive device in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, the heartland of an Islamist insurgency, residents said.

The International Safety Organization, which provides security to foreign non-governmental organisations in the northeast, said in an internal memo seen by Reuters that the vehicles moving between the towns of Rann and Gamboru Ngala hit an IED.

The blast led "to the death of 26 individuals and three injuries", it said.

Borno state police could not immediately comment.

Islamist insurgents Boko Haram and Islamist West Africa Province have been battling Nigerian security forces for over 15 years in the northeast and often use improvised explosive devices to target civilians and security forces.

Liman Tom, a traveller on the road, said the vehicles were badly damaged and survivors were rushed to hospital by soldiers and members of the civilian joint task force who arrived on the scene after the incident.

Abba Amma Muhammad, who saw the wreck of the car that was carrying his mother, blamed the incident on Boko Haram.

"I can not even recognise her remains," Muhammad told Reuters.

READ MORE:

Twelve Niger soldiers killed in attack, two suspects detained, says army

Twelve Nigerien soldiers have been killed in an attack in the west of the Sahel country and two suspects have been arrested, the army said in a ...
News
21 hours ago

Benin says Al Qaeda affiliate attack killed 54 soldiers last week, not 70

Benin's government says 54 soldiers were killed in an attack in the country's north last week, providing a lower toll than reported by Al Qaeda ...
News
4 days ago

Gunmen kill 'at least 20' in mining village of Nigeria's Zamfara state

Gunmen have killed at least 20 people in an attack in a gold mining village in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, residents and Amnesty ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  2. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  3. Member of Tembe royal family dies in KZN car crash South Africa
  4. Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member ... South Africa
  5. Police offer R350k reward for missing constables South Africa

Latest Videos

The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference
Israel accused of Gaza aid blockade as World Court hearings start | REUTERS