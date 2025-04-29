Africa

Former Shell oil traders set up trading house with focus on Africa: sources

Move comes as oil majors and Western banks retreat from Africa

29 April 2025 - 14:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Trading house Atmin has been set up by several former traders from oil major Shell to focus on African oil trading, according to two trading sources familiar with the development. File photo.
Trading house Atmin has been set up by several former traders from oil major Shell to focus on African oil trading, according to two trading sources familiar with the development. File photo.
Image: May James/Reuters

Several former traders from oil major Shell have set up trading house Atmin, backed by Afreximbank, to focus on African oil trading, two trading sources familiar with the development said.

The move takes place as oil majors and Western banks retreat from Africa and the continent is facing a decline in oil and gas production due to under-investment, while also spending $30bn (R555.97bn) annually on fuel imports.

Billions of barrels of oil and gas in Africa are at risk of being stranded as a race among global producers is heating up to extract as many resources as possible before the energy transition cuts demand for fossil fuels.

Atmin, which stands for Africa Trading Minerals, will be run by Ajay Oommen, the sources said. Oommen worked for 17 years at Shell including as head of the low sulphur crude desk, which traded up to 1.5-million barrels per day of oil, including from Africa.

Atmin will also hire Vikram Thakur, who worked for 18 years at Shell, including in business development, trading origination and structured finance, as well as Joseph Kanaan, a trader at Shell for 11 years.

Afreximbank earmarks $3bn to support locally refined oil, gas products

The African Export–Import Bank, a key investor in oil and gas projects, has earmarked $3bn (R58.29bn) to finance the purchase of refined products ...
News
3 weeks ago

Dubai-based Atmin will have around 15 employees. It will start with crude and then expand into oil products and minerals, the sources said.

Afreximbank will be a controlling shareholder at Atmin, while employees will own some 15% of the firm, the sources said.

Afreximbank did not reply to requests for comment.

In a statement on Monday, Afreximbank said: "Afreximbank-affiliated trading entity Atmin will ... participate actively in the trading and financing activities of the leading African oil trading companies with long-term relationship with Afreximbank."

Afreximbank was set up in 1993 to fund and promote African trade and is owned by African governments, as well as private and institutional investors from inside and outside Africa.

The bank said on Monday it had launched a $3bn (R55.60bn) revolving trade financing programme to help fund purchases of fuels by African and Caribbean buyers, including from African refineries.

READ MORE:

Will Africa's financial stability fund rise to the debt challenge?

Angola will use its chairmanship of the African Union (AU) this year to advance the creation of a continental financial stability mechanism, its ...
News
5 hours ago

Portugal's Galp seeks Namibia oil and gas partner

Portugal's Galp Energia has resumed talks with potential partners as it seeks to develop a discovery in Namibia, the company said on Monday after ...
News
7 hours ago

Angola more likely to tap IMF loan after oil price drop: finance minister

A slide in crude oil prices is increasing the likelihood that Angola will need an International Monetary Fund loan, finance minister Vera Daves de ...
News
1 day ago

Central Africa's new forex initiative misses target, say oil industry sources

Six Central African nations expecting a foreign exchange windfall of billions of dollars from environmental restoration funds set aside by oil firms ...
News
6 days ago

UK's Tullow Oil to sell Kenya assets for at least $120m

West Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil said on Tuesday it would sell its assets in Kenya to Gulf Energy for at least $120m (R2.27bn) as ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  2. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  3. Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River South Africa
  4. Member of Tembe royal family dies in KZN car crash South Africa
  5. Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member ... South Africa

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference