SA troops and allies leaving DRC
Soldiers from Malawi, Tanzania and SA are withdrawing from bases in Goma and Sake with all equipment
29 April 2025 - 09:59
Three months since the battle of Goma tipped the balance of control in North Kivu province in favour of M23 rebels, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and its counterparts from Malawi and Tanzania have quietly started withdrawing from their bases in Goma and Sake in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)...
