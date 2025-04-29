Africa

EXPLAINER

Will Africa's financial stability fund rise to the debt challenge?

29 April 2025 - 13:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Angola will use its chairmanship of the AU this year to advance the creation of the proposed African Financing Stability Mechanism. File photo.
The African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Angola will use its chairmanship of the AU this year to advance the creation of the proposed African Financing Stability Mechanism. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Angola will use its chairmanship of the African Union (AU) this year to advance the creation of a continental financial stability mechanism, its finance minister says, to cushion economies from sliding into a liquidity crisis due to external debt repayments.

Here are some key aspects of the proposed African Financing Stability Mechanism (AFSM):

Why are African leaders creating the AFSM?

With public debt soaring 170% in the past 15 years to more than $1.8-trillion (R33.36-trillion), the 54-nation continent faces heightened external refinancing risks that could morph into a liquidity crisis.

Debt repayments, which the African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates at $10bn (R185.32bn) annually between now and 2033, come as the region faces slower economic growth, exchange rate volatility and dwindling aid.

Angola took over the rotating chairmanship of the AU in February, and finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa said on Friday the AFSM would be a priority to galvanise funds from regional institutions to deal with the debt burden. All this happens against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's tariffs sparking market turmoil and a sell-off in risky assets, sending borrowing costs higher and potentially limiting market access for smaller, riskier economies — so-called frontier markets — many of which are in Africa.

How will it work?

The AfDB, the continent's multilateral development bank, will play a key role though it is unclear whether the mechanism will be hosted within the lender or as a separate entity.

Next steps include establishing a legal treaty to govern the facility, African officials said. Modelled on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the AFSM is designed to save countries in the region about $20bn (R370.65bn )in debt servicing costs in the next 10 years, the AfDB estimates.

Portugal's Galp seeks Namibia oil and gas partner

Portugal's Galp Energia has resumed talks with potential partners as it seeks to develop a discovery in Namibia, the company said on Monday after ...
News
7 hours ago

It will exclusively focus on debt refinancing, backers said, avoiding roles assigned to other bodies like the International Monetary Fund, which also backstops countries facing balance of payments challenges.

Once up and running, the AFSM will initially provide debt refinancing loans to members, before branching out to primary and secondary purchase of members' bonds. It will also weigh providing guarantees to members.

What will its capacity be?

The AFSM hopes for an Aa/AA rating, and to attain it will likely offer 20% membership to non-African entities such as highly-rated foreign governments and multilateral development banks. No African country has a rating of Aa/AA.

Under that scenario, the AFSM would need $3bn (R55.60bn) in capital, split between debt and equity, to start operations, and then provide members with $5bn (R92.66bn) for annual refinancing.

African credit ratings can absorb aid cuts and trade strains: Fitch

Pressure from US aid freezes and global trade tension is unlikely to result in widescale credit downgrades in Africa, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Its capital would need to grow to $16bn (R296.52bn) over the next decade to keep up with members' refinancing requirements, boosting its capacity to $30bn (R555.97bn).

Member countries would pay $236m (R4.37bn) in the first decade in annual instalments, backers of the initiative said.

What does it mean for investors?

There has been scepticism around the plan, mainly because many economies in the region, like Kenya and Angola, have already been struggling with external repayments, raising questions of their financial capacity to bankroll the AFSM.

Senegal and Mozambique are also struggling with debt.

But AFSM backers, including Angola's de Sousa, say the initiative can tackle debt challenges over the long term.

Countries that tap the facility will have to carry out macroeconomic reforms designed to strengthen their economies in exchange for cash, the AfDB said.

Supporters say the AFSM is not designed to provide bailouts to countries, but to prevent them from happening, while building a foundation for sustainable growth and development.

READ MORE:

Ethiopia expects preliminary deal on IMF review in days: finance minister

Ethiopia expects to reach a preliminary agreement on the third review of its $3.4bn (R63.54bn) loan programme with the International Monetary Fund ...
News
1 day ago

IMF warns against African debt as Trump cuts bite

The International Monetary Fund has urged South Africa and other African states to consider enhancing their tax bases or even cutting spending to ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Emerging economies face longer time of tighter financing: Lesetja Kganyago

Emerging economies will have to grapple with tighter global financing conditions for longer while the future of risk-free assets is very much in ...
Politics
4 days ago

Central Africa's new forex initiative misses target, say oil industry sources

Six Central African nations expecting a foreign exchange windfall of billions of dollars from environmental restoration funds set aside by oil firms ...
News
6 days ago

US legislators move to block IMF Central Africa support over oil fund dispute

US legislators have introduced legislation that could block International Monetary Fund support for some Central African countries, in an effort to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  2. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  3. Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River South Africa
  4. Member of Tembe royal family dies in KZN car crash South Africa
  5. Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member ... South Africa

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference