Africa

Mali national dialogue recommends naming junta leader Goita president

30 April 2025 - 14:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mali's President Assimi Goita in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 29 2023. File photo.
Mali's President Assimi Goita in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 29 2023. File photo.
Image: Alexander Ryumin/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS

A national conference of political actors in Mali has recommended naming junta leader Assimi Goita, who seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021, as president with a five-year mandate, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following a dialogue held in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, the conference also recommended the dissolution of all political parties and the tightening of conditions for the creation of new parties.

The recommendations are expected to be applied in the coming days.

Goita, 41, who was a colonel at the time of the coups that brought him to power, was in October 2024 elevated to the rank of five-star general.

He has served in an interim role as "President of the Transition" of Mali since 2021.

The military leaders in the Sahel country had originally committed to holding elections in February 2022, a timeline that has been pushed back several times.

They have vowed to fight insecurity in the West African country where jihadist groups allied to Islamic State and al Qaeda have operated for more than a decade after spinning out from a Tuareg rebellion in the north.

READ MORE:

Landlocked Burkina, Mali, Niger back sea access through Morocco

Foreign ministers of military-ruled Sahel states of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger said on Monday they endorse an initiative offering them access to ...
News
1 day ago

Barrick Gold contractors in Mali lay off staff amid government dispute

At least four subcontractors employing several hundred people at Barrick Gold's complex in Mali are laying off staff following a two-year dispute ...
News
2 days ago

Mali football boss and ex-Fifa Council member Mamoutou Toure released from jail

A former member of the Fifa Council, Mamoutou Toure, has been released from jail in Mali after almost two years in detention for alleged corruption, ...
News
6 days ago

Algeria and Mali ban flights amid escalating diplomatic crisis

Algeria and Mali banned flights to and from each other's airspace, their governments said on Monday, amid an escalating diplomatic crisis.
News
2 weeks ago

Russia vows military backing for Sahel juntas' joint force

Russia has committed to helping military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger acquire arms and training for a planned 5,000-strong force to ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of ... South Africa
  2. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  3. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  4. Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River South Africa
  5. Police confirm bodies in Hennops River as those of missing officers South Africa

Latest Videos

China endorses Somalia's banning entry to Taiwan passport holders
LIVE: Meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS member countries