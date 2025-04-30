Africa

Suspected al Shabaab militants kill five Kenya quarry workers: police report

30 April 2025 - 15:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2007, seeking to seize power and establish rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic law. File photo.
Al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2007, seeking to seize power and establish rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic law. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Five quarry workers were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was attacked by suspected al Shabaab militants in northeastern Kenya on Tuesday morning, according to a Kenyan police report seen by Reuters.

About 10 gunmen alleged to be from the Somali-based, al Qaeda-linked group ambushed a minibus full of workers at around 6am (3am GMT) near Bur Abor village in Mandera county, and ordered them out of the vehicle, the report said.

"They were asked to give out their phones and ID cards. In the process [they] were fatally shot while lying down," the police report said, adding that the footprints of the fighters disappeared towards the Somali border.

Another 13 people escaped into the bush and were later rescued, the report said.

Kenya's police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2007, seeking to seize power and establish rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The Islamist group often conducts cross-border raids into Kenya, a major troop contributor to the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

READ MORE:

Taiwan says Somalia bans entry to its citizens amid Somaliland dispute

Somalia has banned entry to Taiwan passport holders citing compliance with a United Nations resolution, the island's foreign ministry said, blaming ...
News
19 minutes ago

Kenya to cap fiscal deficit at 4.5% in 2025/26 financial year

Kenya will cap its fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP in 2025/26, down from 5.1% the previous year, and revise its initial budget of 4.3-trillion Kenyan ...
News
2 hours ago

LGBTQ+ refugees say Kenya’s reform plan risks leaving them out

President William Ruto's Shirika Plan aims to turn refugee camps into cities
Africa
1 day ago

Al Shabaab battles Somalia's army for control of strategic military base

Al Shabaab fighters battled Somali troops and allied forces for control of a strategic army base in central Somalia on Thursday, the government and a ...
News
5 days ago

Two bodies recovered from Kenyan church in case with echoes of starvation cult

Kenyan police have recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people at a church in the country's west, according to an internal report, in a case with ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of ... South Africa
  2. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  3. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  4. Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River South Africa
  5. Police confirm bodies in Hennops River as those of missing officers South Africa

Latest Videos

China endorses Somalia's banning entry to Taiwan passport holders
LIVE: Meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS member countries