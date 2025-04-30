United Arab Emirates (UAE) state media reported on Wednesday that security services had thwarted an attempt by Sudanese military leaders and others to illegally transfer ammunition to Sudan's army.
The report by the WAM news agency said authorities had found about 5-million rounds of ammunition on a private plane at an airport and had made a number of arrests.
There was no immediate response from Sudan's armed forces which have repeatedly accused the UAE of arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), their foes in a two-year-old civil war. The UAE has denied those accusations.
The WAM report said the plan to supply weapons had involved a group which included Sudan's former intelligence chief, Salah Gosh.
"The defendants were arrested during an inspection of ammunition in a private aircraft at one of the country’s airports," a statement by WAM said without specifying which airport or naming the people who were arrested.
"The plane was carrying approximately 5-million rounds of 7.54 x 62mm Goryunov-type ammunition," it added.
Sudan has filed a case at the International court of Justice accusing UAE of arming the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.
UAE thwarts illegal attempt to transfer ammunition to Sudan's army: report
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
United Arab Emirates (UAE) state media reported on Wednesday that security services had thwarted an attempt by Sudanese military leaders and others to illegally transfer ammunition to Sudan's army.
The report by the WAM news agency said authorities had found about 5-million rounds of ammunition on a private plane at an airport and had made a number of arrests.
There was no immediate response from Sudan's armed forces which have repeatedly accused the UAE of arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), their foes in a two-year-old civil war. The UAE has denied those accusations.
The WAM report said the plan to supply weapons had involved a group which included Sudan's former intelligence chief, Salah Gosh.
"The defendants were arrested during an inspection of ammunition in a private aircraft at one of the country’s airports," a statement by WAM said without specifying which airport or naming the people who were arrested.
"The plane was carrying approximately 5-million rounds of 7.54 x 62mm Goryunov-type ammunition," it added.
Sudan has filed a case at the International court of Justice accusing UAE of arming the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.
MORE:
UN panel investigates UAE links to seized weapons in Darfur
World Food Programme to reduce food support in Sudan due to funding cuts
At least 11 killed in drone strike on Sudanese displacement camp
No final agreement at London Sudan conference with Arab powers at odds
Rape used systematically as weapon of war in Sudan, UN agency warns
WATCH | UAE fuels Darfur genocide, Sudan tells World Court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos