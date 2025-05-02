Africa

Five Indians kidnapped in attack in Niger

02 May 2025 - 10:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The victims were working for an Indian company providing services to Niger's Kandadji dam project, the two security sources said. Stock photo.
The victims were working for an Indian company providing services to Niger's Kandadji dam project, the two security sources said. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nichcha1911

Five Indian citizens were kidnapped in western Niger during an attack last week by armed men that also killed a dozen soldiers, according to two Nigerian security sources and a statement by Indian state authorities seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Saturday that 12 soldiers had been killed in the attack a day earlier near the village of Sakoira in the tri-border region, where the West African Sahel countries of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali meet.

The victims were working for an Indian company providing services to Niger's Kandadji dam project, the two security sources said.

The local government of the Indian state of Jharkhand said in a statement that the five citizens had been working in the Tillaberi region.

It said all five were from Jharkhand and that the Indian embassy in Niger had approached Nigerian authorities for support in securing their release.

Ghana arrests three Indian nationals over suspected gold smuggling ring

Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Ghana on suspicion of operating a gold smuggling syndicate that authorities believe has been taking tons ...
News
2 days ago

The armed men who carried out the kidnapping have not been officially identified, but last month Niger blamed the EIGS group, an Islamic State affiliate, for an attack on a mosque near the tri-border area in which at least 44 civilians were killed.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso are fighting a jihadist insurgency linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that spun out of a Tuareg rebellion in northern Mali in 2012 and later spread to its neighbouring countries.

Kidnappings appear to have intensified this year, with an Austrian woman kidnapped in January and a Swiss citizen earlier in April, both in Niger. Also in January, four Moroccan truck drivers went missing on the border between Niger and Burkina Faso.

READ MORE:

Mali national dialogue recommends naming junta leader Goita president

A national conference of political actors in Mali has recommended naming junta leader Assimi Goita, who seized power following coups in 2020 and ...
News
1 day ago

Landlocked Burkina, Mali, Niger back sea access through Morocco

Foreign ministers of military-ruled Sahel states of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger said on Monday they endorse an initiative offering them access to ...
News
3 days ago

Twelve Niger soldiers killed in attack, two suspects detained, says army

Twelve Nigerien soldiers have been killed in an attack in the west of the Sahel country and two suspects have been arrested, the army said in a ...
News
4 days ago

Benin says Al Qaeda affiliate attack killed 54 soldiers last week, not 70

Benin's government says 54 soldiers were killed in an attack in the country's north last week, providing a lower toll than reported by Al Qaeda ...
News
1 week ago

Russia vows military backing for Sahel juntas' joint force

Russia has committed to helping military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger acquire arms and training for a planned 5,000-strong force to ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River South Africa
  2. Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted with the ... South Africa
  3. Joburg to host international farmers' conference South Africa
  4. Police retrieve car three missing constables were travelling in South Africa
  5. Family devastated by hit on former taxi association chair Graham Shelembe South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump | REUTERS
Gaza residents 'slowly dying' under total blockade, UN warns | REUTERS