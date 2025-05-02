Africa

Kenyan lawmaker Charles Were shot dead in Nairobi: local media

02 May 2025 - 10:15 By Reuters
Kenyan parliamentary staff and forensic experts secure the vehicle in which slain Kenyan lawmaker Charles Were from Kasipul constituency was shot dead at close range by two gunmen who were trailing him with a motorbike, outside the Nairobi Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 30 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Kenyan lawmaker was shot dead on Wednesday night in the capital Nairobi by gunmen on motorcycles, local broadcaster Citizen TV reported.

The news was also reported by other Kenyan outlets, including The Nation and The Standard newspapers.

The lawmaker, Charles Were, who represents Kasipul constituency in Kenya's west, was shot dead at around 7.30 pm local time "by two gunmen who were trailing him with a motorbike," Citizen TV reported.

One of the gunmen got off the motorbike and shot Were at close range, Citizen TV reported, adding that his driver had survived the shooting. The MP was pronounced dead at a hospital where he had been rushed for medical care.

Were was a member of the opposition ODM party led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, who lost to William Ruto in the last election in 2022.

Odinga, who rejected the election result, alleging irregularities, has since struck an agreement with Ruto to address issues troubling Kenya.

