Africa

Nigerian judge adjourns Binance tax evasion case to May 12

02 May 2025 - 09:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Binance to pay $79.5bn (R1.47bn) for economic losses it says were caused by its operations in the country, plus $2bn (R36.91bn) in back taxes, according to court documents. Stock photo.
Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Binance to pay $79.5bn (R1.47bn) for economic losses it says were caused by its operations in the country, plus $2bn (R36.91bn) in back taxes, according to court documents. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Nigerian judge on Wednesday adjourned a tax evasion case against the world's largest crypto exchange until next month after the revenue service asked for permission to serve court documents by e-mail to Binance.

Earlier this month, the presiding court adjourned the Binance case to allow the local tax authority to respond to a request by the cryptocurrency exchange to annul an order for court documents to be served on it by e-mail.

The judge adjourned the hearing to May 12, according to the court.

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Binance to pay $79.5bn (R1.47bn) for economic losses it says were caused by its operations in the country, plus $2bn (R36.91bn) in back taxes, according to court documents.

Authorities blame Binance for Nigeria's currency instability, and detained two of its executives in 2024 after cryptocurrency websites emerged as platforms of choice for trading the local naira currency.

Health of detained Binance executive deteriorates in Nigerian prison, wife says

"His health is in a shockingly bad condition and getting worse by the day."
News
8 months ago

Binance has not responded to requests for comment on the allegations of tax evasion and destabilising the naira. It has previously said it is working with Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service to resolve potential historic tax liabilities.

On Wednesday, the revenue service (FIRS) asked the court to dismiss Binance's objection to being served court summons by e-mail because it is registered offshore.

FIRS lawyer Kanu Agabi told the court that Binance's lawyers in Nigeria could also be served court summons on behalf of the company, arguing that Binance's registration was unknown and "shrouded in secrecy".

Binance does not have a physical office in Nigeria. But Agabi said Binance had a significant economic presence and operated an online platform dealing in crypto and virtual currency transactions globally, including in Nigeria.

Binance lawyer Chukwuka Ikwuazom asked the court earlier in April to set aside an order for the tax authority to serve court documents on Binance outside Nigeria because the FIRS did not obtain a leave from court before doing so.

READ MORE:

Nigeria's Dangote 'comfortable' with impact of Trump tariff on urea exports

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said on Thursday he was "comfortable" with the impact President Donald Trump's tariffs would have on his urea ...
News
2 hours ago

Nigeria appoints new commander after renewed attacks in northeast

Nigeria has appointed a new commander for its fight against insurgency in the northeast after renewed attacks in the last four months that have ...
News
1 day ago

Blast kills at least 26 people in Nigeria's northeast, residents say

At least 26 people were killed on Monday when two vehicles detonated an improvised explosive device in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, the ...
News
3 days ago

Gunmen kill 'at least 20' in mining village of Nigeria's Zamfara state

Gunmen have killed at least 20 people in an attack in a gold mining village in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, residents and Amnesty ...
News
4 days ago

Nigeria automates expatriate permit process to boost efficiency, curb graft

Nigeria will fully automate its expatriate residence permit process from May 1, a move aimed at significantly speeding up approvals and reducing ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River South Africa
  2. Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted with the ... South Africa
  3. Joburg to host international farmers' conference South Africa
  4. Police retrieve car three missing constables were travelling in South Africa
  5. Family devastated by hit on former taxi association chair Graham Shelembe South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump | REUTERS
Gaza residents 'slowly dying' under total blockade, UN warns | REUTERS