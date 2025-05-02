Africa

Nigeria's Dangote 'comfortable' with impact of Trump tariff on urea exports

02 May 2025 - 12:20 By Reuters
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote says he is "comfortable" with the impact US President Donald Trump's tariffs will have on his urea exports to the US because major competitor Algeria has been slapped with a higher levy. File photo.
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote says he is "comfortable" with the impact US President Donald Trump's tariffs will have on his urea exports to the US because major competitor Algeria has been slapped with a higher levy. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said on Thursday he was "comfortable" with the impact President Donald Trump's tariffs would have on his urea exports to the US because major competitor Algeria had been slapped with a higher levy.

Trump imposed a 14% tariff on imports from Nigeria, Africa's largest oil exporter, as part of widespread trade measures introduced last month, later paused for 90 days.

Dangote told an investment conference in Lagos that Dangote Fertiliser, which began commercial operations in 2022, shipped 37% of its 3-million metric tonnes of urea production to the US.

He said he was initially worried by Trump's tariff on Nigeria, which also exports crude to the US.

"But when I checked who we are really competing with, we are competing with Algeria. So luckily for us Algeria were slapped with 30%," said Dangote. "So it actually makes us a bit comfortable."

Dangote, who built Africa's largest petroleum refinery, said he expected revenues from Dangote Group, also a major cement producer, to grow to more than $30bn (R553.68bn) next year from about $25bn (R461.40bn) projected in 2025.

