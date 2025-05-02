Africa

One dead in anthrax outbreak in DRC: World Health Organisation

02 May 2025 - 11:55 By Reuters
A dead hippo lies in the water due to anthrax killing the animals in Virunga National Park in the DRC, in this undated handout picture released on April 8 2025. Sixteen suspected and one confirmed human anthrax cases have been reported in North Kivu province, according to the WHO. File photo.
Image: Virunga National Park

An anthrax outbreak has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with one death, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

Sixteen suspected and one confirmed human cases have been reported in North Kivu province, in the east of the country, the WHO added.

