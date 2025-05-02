An anthrax outbreak has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with one death, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.
Sixteen suspected and one confirmed human cases have been reported in North Kivu province, in the east of the country, the WHO added.
One dead in anthrax outbreak in DRC: World Health Organisation
Image: Virunga National Park
