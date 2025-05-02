Africa

Returning DRC farmers struggle to revive rebel-held fields

Fears grow of tensions stemming from land disputes

02 May 2025 - 14:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ndagijimana Ntaboba, 48, harvests cabbages in his rented field months after returning from the Kanyaruchinya camp where he took refuge following clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese army, in Kibumba, Nyiragongo territory of North Kivu province in eastern DRC on April 14 2025.
Ndagijimana Ntaboba, 48, harvests cabbages in his rented field months after returning from the Kanyaruchinya camp where he took refuge following clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese army, in Kibumba, Nyiragongo territory of North Kivu province in eastern DRC on April 14 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

Farmers in a breadbasket town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who previously fled heavy fighting are facing new challenges as they return to tend fields now under rebel control, a phenomenon playing out across the war-hit region.

The unprecedented advance by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, part of a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide, has forced 1.2-million people from their homes in North and South Kivu provinces since January, according to the International Organization for Migration.

During the same period, some 1.8-million people — more than 350,000 households — have returned to homes they had earlier vacated, the UN agency says. Many had little choice after M23 dismantled displacement camps upon seizing Goma, eastern DRC's largest city, in late January.

That was the case for Ndagijimana Ntaboba, 48, a vegetable farmer in the town of Kibumba, situated along National Road 2 roughly 25km north of Goma, an area hit hard by years of fighting between M23 and DRC's army.

US pushes DRC, Rwanda for peace accord and billion-dollar mineral deals

The US is pushing the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda to sign a peace accord at the White House in about two months, accompanied by ...
News
6 hours ago

Kibumba is famous for its fertile fields of cauliflower, cabbage, carrots and beets that feed Goma and other nearby cities and towns.

But as clashes intensified several kilometres outside Kibumba in 2022, Ntaboba fled with his family to the village of Kanyaruchinya closer to Goma, leaving his farm behind.

This year, with M23 pressuring displaced Congolese to go back to their homes, Ntaboba returned to find his land was being worked by another family. He had to pay the family some $600 (R11,073) for the harvest.

"We spent three years living in very poor conditions. It was a great suffering. We went hungry for days," Ntaboba told Reuters of his time in Kanyaruchinya.

Now at home with his wife and eight children, he has been forced to borrow money from relatives to get back on his feet, he said. 'VERY PRECARIOUS' More than 60,000 people fled Kibumba during earlier fighting, but 59,700 have recently returned, according to government and UN figures.

Some told Reuters their homes had been destroyed by bombs and they lacked seeds to replant their fields.

"The situation for them is very precarious, because they are not getting much help," Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Reuters after speaking to families in the region.

"I was struck by how happy they were to have returned," he added, though it often was not voluntary.

"They said no, we were forced out of the camps. We had 48 to 72 hours to return home."

Egeland expressed concern that land disputes, if not properly resolved, could lead to new tensions.

MORE:

One dead in anthrax outbreak in DRC: World Health Organisation

An anthrax outbreak has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with one death, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | DRC moves to lift Kabila's immunity, accusing him of war crimes

Democratic Republic of Congo has launched a bid to strip former President Joseph Kabila of immunity so he can face trial on charges of supporting the ...
News
8 hours ago

South African troops leave DRC in line with Sadc directive

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed on Thursday its troops had already started leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Red Cross escorts DRC troops from Goma to Kinshasa

Hundreds of Congolese soldiers and police officers seeking refuge at the UN's base in Goma since the eastern city's capture in January are being ...
News
2 days ago

Rwanda escorts Sadc troops from DRC to Tanzania, says army spokesperson

Rwanda's army is escorting the troops of a Southern African force through Rwandan territory to Tanzania as they pull out from eastern Democratic ...
News
3 days ago

SA troops and allies leaving DRC

Soldiers from Malawi, Tanzania and SA are withdrawing from bases in Goma and Sake with all equipment
News
3 days ago

War-hit DRC national park turns to chocolate gorillas in conservation push

Threatened by armed conflict, volcanic activity and rampant deforestation, Africa's oldest national park is turning to a new product to raise its ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River South Africa
  2. Joburg to host international farmers' conference South Africa
  3. Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted with the ... South Africa
  4. Kelly Smith found guilty of kidnapping, human trafficking of daughter Joshlin South Africa
  5. JMPD officer injured on duty turned away at hospital due to R35m debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
Fixing the HR gap for desk-less workers: Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks