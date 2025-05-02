Sudan's army leader Abdel Fattah Burhan appointed diplomat Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister on Wednesday, weeks after the army's recapture of Khartoum.
Burhan, chair of Sudan's transitional sovereign council, also approved the appointment of Omar Seddik, a current ambassador, as foreign minister, a council statement said.
In March, the Sudanese army drove Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia from most of Khartoum after two years of devastating conflict that split the country into rival zones of control. The RSF is still deeply embedded in western Sudan.
The war erupted in April 2023 over disputes about the integration of the two forces after they worked together to oust civilians with whom they had shared power after the uprising that toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
In February Burhan said there would be changes to the country's interim constitution, which military sources said would remove all references to partnership with civilians or the RSF, placing authority solely with the army which would appoint a technocratic prime minister who would then appoint a cabinet.
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints acting prime minister: statement
Image: Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council/Handout via REUTERS
