Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints acting prime minister: statement

02 May 2025 - 11:35 By Reuters
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan gestures to soldiers inside the presidential palace after the Sudanese army said it had taken control of the building, in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, on March 26 2025. File photo.
Image: Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council/Handout via REUTERS
Image: Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council/Handout via REUTERS

Sudan's army leader Abdel Fattah Burhan appointed diplomat Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister on Wednesday, weeks after the army's recapture of Khartoum.

Burhan, chair of Sudan's transitional sovereign council, also approved the appointment of Omar Seddik, a current ambassador, as foreign minister, a council statement said.

In March, the Sudanese army drove Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia from most of Khartoum after two years of devastating conflict that split the country into rival zones of control. The RSF is still deeply embedded in western Sudan.

The war erupted in April 2023 over disputes about the integration of the two forces after they worked together to oust civilians with whom they had shared power after the uprising that toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

In February Burhan said there would be changes to the country's interim constitution, which military sources said would remove all references to partnership with civilians or the RSF, placing authority solely with the army which would appoint a technocratic prime minister who would then appoint a cabinet.

READ MORE:

UAE thwarts illegal attempt to transfer ammunition to Sudan's army: report

United Arab Emirates state media reported on Wednesday that security services had thwarted an attempt by Sudanese military leaders and others to ...

1 day ago

UN panel investigates UAE links to seized weapons in Darfur

A UN panel of experts charged with monitoring sanctions in Sudan is investigating how mortar rounds exported from Bulgaria to the United Arab ...

2 days ago

World Food Programme to reduce food support in Sudan due to funding cuts

The World Food Programme  warned on Friday it is facing a funding shortfall that could affect its ability to support people facing acute food ...

3 days ago

At least 11 killed in drone strike on Sudanese displacement camp

At least 11 people were killed after a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces hit a displacement camp in Sudan's River Nile state, the governor ...

3 days ago

Survivors describe executions, arson in attack on Sudan's Zamzam camp

Sitting in a crowd of mothers and children under the harsh sun, Najlaa Ahmed describes the moment the Rapid Support Forces poured into Darfur's ...

1 week ago
