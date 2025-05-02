Africa

Uganda's military chief says missing opposition official is 'in my basement'

02 May 2025 - 16:50 By Reuters
In a series of posts on X late on Thursday, Uganda's chief of defence forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, posted what appeared to be a photograph of opposition activist Eddie Mutwe and said he had captured him 'like a grasshopper'. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Uganda's military chief, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, says he is holding an opposition activist in his basement and has threatened violence against him, after the man's party said he was abducted by armed men last week.

Eddie Mutwe, who also acts as the chief bodyguard for Uganda's leading opposition figure, Bobi Wine, went missing on April 27 after being grabbed near the capital Kampala by armed men, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party has said.

The police have said they do not have Mutwe, whose real name is Edward Ssebuufu, and until now there had been no word on his whereabouts.

In a series of posts on X late on Thursday, chief of defence forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba posted what appeared to be a photograph of Mutwe, who was shirtless, and said he had captured him "like a grasshopper".

Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the photograph, but the NUP party later re-used it on their X handle in a post seeking support for Mutwe.

"He is in my basement ... You are next!" Kainerugaba wrote in a post responding to one from Wine about Mutwe's disappearance.

