UN experts urge probe of reported executions, disappearances in Mali
Image: 123RF/zeferli
United Nations experts on Wednesday called on Mali to investigate reports of summary executions and enforced disappearances after several dozen bodies were found outside a military camp earlier this month.
The executions, if confirmed, could amount to war crimes while the disappearances could constitute crimes against humanity, the experts said in a statement expressing "outrage" at the reports.
Last week, "several dozen decomposing bodies" were found on the outskirts of the Kwala military camp in Mali's southwestern Koulikoro region, the statement said.
"We urge Malian authorities to conduct prompt, effective, thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigations into these killings and enforced disappearances, in accordance with international law," it said.
Spokespeople for Mali's military and defence ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
