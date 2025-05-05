Africa

Bodies of six migrants recovered near Libyan coastal city, says Red Crescent

05 May 2025 - 13:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The coast near Misrata, a city 200km east of Tripoli, is still being patrolled in case more bodies washed ashore. File photo.
The coast near Misrata, a city 200km east of Tripoli, is still being patrolled in case more bodies washed ashore. File photo.
Image: Giacomo Zorzi/Sea-Watch/handout via REUTERS

At least six bodies of migrants were recovered after they washed ashore near the Libyan city of Misrata, a Red Crescent volunteer said.

Libya, following the toppling of leader Muammar Gaddafi in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011, has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via the dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean.

Four bodies were recovered on Thursday morning and two more on Thursday evening, said Makhlouf Karim, head of the rescue department in Misrata's Red Crescent branch.

Karim said the coast near Misrata, a city some 200km east of Tripoli, was still being patrolled in case more bodies washed ashore.

In February, Libyan security authorities recovered dozens of bodies from mass graves in two different locations in the country’s southeast region. The country's oil-based economy is also a draw for migrants seeking work

READ MORE:

Migrant boat sink off Tunisia with at least eight dead, 29 rescued

Tunisia's coast guard on Monday recovered the bodies of eight African migrants after their boat sank off the country's coast as it sailed towards ...
News
6 days ago

More Sudanese refugees fleeing as far as Europe: UN refugee agency

Over a thousand Sudanese refugees have reached or attempted to reach Europe in early 2025, the UN refugee agency said on Friday, citing growing ...
News
3 weeks ago

Libya to offer 22 areas for oil exploration with attractive terms for investors, officials say

Libya is set to offer 22 areas for oil exploration in its first bidding round for such investment in more than 17 years, with new and attractive ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  2. Weapons stolen by thieves who entered through roof at traffic department offices South Africa
  3. Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case South Africa
  4. Reward for info on missing journalist and wife increased to R100K, police ... South Africa
  5. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news

Latest Videos

Missile fired by Yemen's Houthis lands near Israel's main airport | REUTERS
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...