Africa

Egypt sentences two Israelis to 5 years in jail for assaulting hotel workers

05 May 2025 - 13:10 By Reuters
An Egyptian court has sentenced two Israeli citizens to five years in jail for assaulting hotel workers in the Red Sea town of Taba near the border with Israel last year, according to an Egyptian security source.
An Egyptian court has sentenced two Israeli citizens to five years in jail for assaulting hotel workers in the Red Sea town of Taba near the border with Israel last year, an Egyptian security source said on Saturday.

In August three Arab Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured when a fight broke out at a hotel after one of the tourists insulted one of the employees, security sources said at the time.

