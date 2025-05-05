An Egyptian court has sentenced two Israeli citizens to five years in jail for assaulting hotel workers in the Red Sea town of Taba near the border with Israel last year, an Egyptian security source said on Saturday.
In August three Arab Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured when a fight broke out at a hotel after one of the tourists insulted one of the employees, security sources said at the time.
Egypt sentences two Israelis to 5 years in jail for assaulting hotel workers
Image: 123RF
An Egyptian court has sentenced two Israeli citizens to five years in jail for assaulting hotel workers in the Red Sea town of Taba near the border with Israel last year, an Egyptian security source said on Saturday.
In August three Arab Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured when a fight broke out at a hotel after one of the tourists insulted one of the employees, security sources said at the time.
MORE:
Egypt signs deal with UAE's AD Ports to set up logistics zone
Israeli cabinet approves expansion of Gaza offensive, broadcaster Kan reports
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near ‘significant breakthrough’: sources
Activist aid ship hit by drones on way to Gaza, says NGO
WATCH | Egypt’s tourism push puts pristine Red Sea beach at risk
Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos