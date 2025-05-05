Africa

Former Tunisian PM Larayedh jailed for 34 years over Syria jihadist case

05 May 2025 - 14:05 By Tarek Amara
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Tunisian court has handed down a 34-year prison sentence against former prime minister Ali Larayedh. Stock image.
A Tunisian court has handed down a 34-year prison sentence against former prime minister Ali Larayedh. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ENRIQUE RAMOS LOPEZ

A Tunisian court on Friday handed down a 34-year prison sentence against former prime minister Ali Larayedh, a senior figure in the opposition Ennahda party, on charges of facilitating the departure of jihadists to Syria over the past decade, his lawyer told Reuters.

Larayedh, who served as prime minister from 2013 to 2014, is a senior figure in Ennahda, an Islamist party that has been a main opponent of President Kais Saied.

The ruling comes a week after the detention of prominent lawyer Ahmed Souab, a fierce critic of Saied, alongside other prison sentences against opposition leaders, businessmen, and media figures on charges of conspiracy.

TAP state news agency quoted a judicial official as saying that the sentences apply to eight people and are for 18 to 36 years.

Human rights groups have described last week sentences and detention of Souab as a dangerous escalation of the crackdown against opposition. The government denied accusations and said that the judiciary is independent.

Tunisia leader's opponents, supporters stage rival rallies in political split

Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied protested on the streets of Tunis on Thursday, accusing him of using the judiciary and police to suppress ...
News
3 days ago

Ennahda denies the charges linked to terrorism, saying this case is politically motivated and part of a crackdown on dissent following Saied’s seizure of broad powers in 2021, when he dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree.

"I was neither sympathetic, nor complicit, nor neutral, nor lenient toward violence, terrorism," Larayedh told the judge on Friday.

Larayedh has been detained since 2022.

Following the 2011 revolution, thousands of Tunisians traveled to Syria, Iraq, and Libya to joint and fight alongside the Islamic State groups. The Islamist Ennahda party faced strong criticism for allegedly facilitating their travel during its time in power, a claim the party firmly denies.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Migrant boat sink off Tunisia with at least eight dead, 29 rescued

Tunisia's coast guard on Monday recovered the bodies of eight African migrants after their boat sank off the country's coast as it sailed towards ...
News
6 days ago

Tunisia hands lengthy prison terms to opposition leaders on conspiracy charges

Most of the leaders of political parties in Tunisia are in prison.
News
2 weeks ago

EU list of 'safe countries' for migrant returns includes Egypt, Tunisia

The European Commission on Wednesday included countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, where human rights have come under scrutiny, on a list of "safe ...
News
2 weeks ago

Protests in Tunisian town after three students die in school wall collapse

Hundreds of Tunisians protested on Tuesday, demanding accountability, after three students died on Monday following a school wall collapse in the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  2. Weapons stolen by thieves who entered through roof at traffic department offices South Africa
  3. Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case South Africa
  4. Reward for info on missing journalist and wife increased to R100K, police ... South Africa
  5. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news

Latest Videos

Missile fired by Yemen's Houthis lands near Israel's main airport | REUTERS
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...